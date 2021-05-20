Pause provides time to review city code
The Richfield City Council on May 11 conducted its first reading of a proposal to implement a six-month city-wide moratorium on the establishment of any new commercial venture involving firearms.
The council will conduct the second reading of the proposal and hold a public hearing at the Tuesday, May 25, meeting.
The moratorium was recommended by staff to provide time to review the code and propose changes. The issue was brought to the city’s attention by a resident who questioned policy and suggested a review of the city code to bring it up to date.
Most notably, the city will not only review the code for proper distancing of such businesses from schools and residential districts, but it will also update its regulations pertaining to the online sales of firearms within the city.
John Stark, the city’s community development director, said, “Our code has a lot of specific requirements about where firearm-related uses can and cannot be located within certain proximities of schools or residential districts. The inquiry we received, however, was about online gun sales and we don’t believe that type of use was contemplated the last time the code was evaluated.”
Stark went on to say the request was considered “reasonable,” as was the request for time to conduct a study.
He said it gives the city “time to think about the impacts of not just online gun sales, but any other changes in firearm-related uses since we last updated this.”
The code hasn’t been updated since 2004.
Councilmember Mary Supple provided her support for the moratorium.
“Back in 2004 we weren’t thinking about all the things that were happening with internet sales and all those types of things. And since it was brought up by a resident asking about it, I think it’s prudent that we look at it,” Supple said.
The moratorium could be terminated through council action if the study were completed early.
