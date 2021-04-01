City continues to consider organized collection
As the city of Richfield continues to expand its plans for solid-waste management, councilmembers took one more step at their meeting last week to ensure the city’s residents and businesses continue to abide by recent changes through the adoption of a new set of goals.
City Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm outlined the city’s need to develop and approve the new goals.
“Sustainable working goals have been happening fast and furiously with the city of Richfield,” Lindholm said while introducing the goals.
“We have been focused on a lot of waste management efforts,” she said in referring to state and county initiatives and Richfield’s work in staying in step with the other agencies.
“When we look at Richfield’s goals, it’s becoming apparent that with publications like the Climate Action Plan, we need to have specific goals to really document how well we’re doing in Richfield,” she said.
The city’s overall sustainability efforts, Lindholm said, have provided the municipality with the means to practice responsible waste management and to promote reducing output through the creation of its organics drop-off program, the introduction of recycling in the parks, and the consideration of organized collection, which is still being reviewed by the city.
The city’s drafted solid waste goals were revised and approved in February by the sustainability commission, Lindholm said.
A staff report to the council stated: “These efforts are strongly tied to goals in the city’s climate action plan and other city sustainability initiatives. These goals will help strengthen and structure Richfield’s waste reduction and sustainability efforts, benefiting the environment and the community. Working together and setting future goals, not only for the next four years, is one of the best tools to ensure Richfield stays on track with environmental initiatives.”
The 2021-2025 goals and targets as approved:
• 25-40% of households receiving a cart and participating in curbside organics
• 30% of households choosing every other week trash service and/or weekly 35-gallon trash receptacles
• After the first year of an organized collection program (if it passes), the city would calculate the percentage breakdown for residential solid waste generation (tons of trash, recycling, organics). The city could compare trash and recycling generation to previous years, as data becomes available.
• Decrease the total tonnage of solid waste generated, while lowering the percentage of trash generated and increasing that of recycling and organics.
• Offer quarterly educational opportunities around solid waste, recycling, organics, and reduction/re-use topics. Annually engage at least 300 residents through in-person and virtual workshops as well as broader educational campaigns.
In addition to meeting those goals, the city would also solicit feedback on its educational opportunities to gauge the impact on the community.
“These five goals address program participation, resident education, decreasing overall waste tonnage, and understanding the breakdown of the waste streams. Reaching these targets and being able to report back what the city has been doing will help guide future sustainability and waste management efforts,” the staff report stated.
Lindholm added, “This adds on to what the sustainability commission has been doing. In fact, these goals have been approved by the Sustainability Commission and really helps guide our sustainability mission through the next few years as we tackle several different objectives and projects under this umbrella.”
Councilmember Ben Whalen said, “We certainly hear a lot about this and I’m excited for it. As you were fleshing out the goal on educational opportunities, and having until recently worked in a church, I agree there are many groups trying to figure this out on their own and looking for how to do this type of thing. So I absolutely think that offering more educational opportunities and also trying to connect those groups with each other or to the resources is absolutely the direction we need to be going. So I’m excited for this work to continue.”
Mayor Marie Regan Gonzalez was also pleased with the direction the city is moving in regards to waste collection.
“This is another awesome example of the work we’re doing around sustainability,” she said. “Thank you so much ... to the staff for doing this work. I think in this area of sustainability we have exceptional resident leaders as well, so thanks to our residents who have been doing this work.”
Info: Questions about waste collection should be submitted to Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm by calling 612-861-9188, or emailing rlindholm@richfieldmn.gov.
(SUN CURRENT STAFF PHOTO BY MIKE Hanks)
The city of Richfield continues to define its sustainability efforts by approving new goals that will help guide the city continue to reduce the amount of garbage.
