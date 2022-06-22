$10M bond bid accepted
The Richfield City Council on June 14 approved the sale of $10 million in general obligation bonds for the reconstruction of 65th Street.
A representative of Ehlers & Associates, Inc., the company assisting the city with the bonding, said there were six bids submitted, and that the range of bids was very close to the winning bid. Piper Sandler, of Minneapolis, came in with the low bid at 3.74%.
The bonding will fund road reconstruction at about $5.4 million, coming with an annual debt service tax levy of $398,000. According to the staff report provided to the council, the estimated increase in taxes on a residential property valued at $300,000 is $29.38.
In addition to the road reconstruction, the funding will also provide nearly $5.6 million for street utility improvements. The debt service for this portion of the bond issue, $312,000, will be paid through water revenue.
The estimated total cost of the 65th Street project is $12.9 million. According to the staff report, the estimate for the cost of construction at the time of the bidding was $9 million.
The report states, “It is anticipated that costs will not decrease in the near future, and would likely increase if the project were to be delayed. $11 million in bonding was previously approved for the project. Staff recommended and council approved using $1.1 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to reduce the bond to a bank-qualified $10 million.”
The 65th Street Reconstruction Project, which had been delayed due the pandemic, consists of a full road reconstruction to replace deteriorating infrastructure along the 65th Street corridor between 66th Street/Rae Drive and Nicollet Avenue, according to the staff report.
Other upgrades will include pedestrian improvements along Lyndale Avenue and a new trail along Richfield Lake on the north side of 65th Street.
Historically, the area has suffered significant flooding, an issue that will be addressed with new stormwater infrastructure. In handling the flood issues, the new infrastructure will also “accommodate any additional runoff that may occur from the redevelopment of the HUB property,” the report states.
An existing 18-inch water main running through the Hub property will be relocated to 65th Street to help allow for redevelopment of the HUB.
Councilmembers expressed relief that the city will now address a project that has been needed for some time.
Councilmember Simon Trautmann said, “It’s incumbent on city leaders twice a century to repair and invest in our infrastructure and it’s one of the largest financial responsibilities that we have.”
He extended recognition to Kristen Asher, the city’s public works director, for having “the vision to maintain and invest in our infrastructure.”
Trautmann said the project would be important in several ways, not only because of the new pavement and stormwater infrastructure. He said the large concentration of senior citizens living in the area will see the benefits in greater accessibility.
“Making that road safer and more walkable so we don’t have folks with walkers who are otherwise less mobile walking through parking lots that are icy ... We’re going to have proper walkways for them,” Trautmann said.
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez added more context to the discussion. “We’ve had to make some hard decisions and this was one of the projects that ... we wanted to get done sooner than we are getting done,” she said.
Priorities and timing also played into the delay with this particular project, she said.
“These are all things we had to take into account, and in the past few years when we were looking at multiple crisis situations, specifically around COVID and the impact that had on our city, this project, specifically, was one we had to delay. It’s sorely needed,” Regan Gonzalez said.
Trautmann reiterated the importance in completing 65th Street to help with any future redevelopment plans that might be considered for The Hub.
“This is timely as we look to redevelop the Hub. ... This is a very critical piece to making sure that happens,” he said.
“For everybody who’s wondered why close to one-third of the Hub is a parking lot that nobody uses, it is because all the infrastructure that’s underneath that parking lot prevents us from building anything on it. So, that’s another reason why we’re doing this now and it’s an important investment to make right now.”
The anticipated closing on the bonds is scheduled for July 7.
