City staff weighs 2 options for implementing program
The Richfield City Council was updated on the newly implemented organized garbage collection program during a Jan. 11 work session.
Rachel Lindholm, the city’s sustainability specialist, provided councilmembers with an in-depth look into a collection program that was initiated this past fall, and outlined a proposal to provide a utility credit for residents.
In all, the city has been coordinating with three to five haulers in the early months of the program, which includes about 9,950 households.
Lindholm described the on-the-ground work that needed to be completed, even as the program kicked off and collections began.
She said that she alone fielded 467 calls about the program, spending more than 24 hours on calls with residents. “There was a lot of feedback,” she said, while adding that other staff were also fielding calls and answering concerns and questions as the program kicked off.
“We also received thousands of emails,” she added.
Lindholm also listed some of the challenges and successes of the program. One of the bigger challenges is the ongoing need to update property owners and residents’ names and addresses, as well as coordinating with three haulers on a daily basis. “They each operate differently ... so that’s been a learning experience,” she said.
She also said they have had to “pivot” when dealing with unexpected situations, as well as missed pickups. Those issues are being addressed, Lindholm said.
The communication and interactions her department has had with residents have overall been positive and have allowed staff to make needed changes to benefit the residents, she said.
Utility billing credit
Following Lindholm’s presentation about the organized collection program, she presented two options for providing credit to residents via funding the city receives for participation in the organics program.
A staff report stated, “Historically, Richfield residents received a credit on their utility bill for participating in the recycling program. Over the years, the Select Committee On Recycling and the Environment (SCORE) funding provided by Hennepin County that funded this credit continued to decrease and the city was unable to continue it as it had been operating.”
The report went on to say that the “decrease in recycling-specific funding, the county started to increase organics-specific SCORE funding for cities who had curbside organics collection programs.”
Until last fall, the city was unable to receive much funding from the county because Richfield didn’t have a curbside collection program.
Hennepin County awarded the city $32,194 in organics-specific funding for 2021, and staff is recommending this funding be returned to city residents in the form of a credit.
Lindholm provided two options for the councilmembers:
• Option 1: Credit all households in the organized collection program – For about 9,950 households, each account would be credited $3.24, which, according to Lindholm, would “offset the cost for those not participating in the program, which might encourage others to participate.”
• Option 2: Credit only the households participating in organics program – For about 2,300 households, each account would be credited $14.
Richfield previously had a recycling credit on utility bills, but that funding was eliminated. Lindholm said the utility credit would work similarly.
She also stressed that while the city will continue to qualify for this credit, it might “look different” depending on county policy.
City staff recommended they move ahead with the first option, but Lindholm said they could go with either option.
“The recommendation was based on following the structure that recycling credits started,” Lindholm said. “But in some ways it was to hopefully show that we are looking at different ways to structure the program, to get people to participate. We didn’t want to separate those that do from those who don’t,” she added.
“There are arguments for both options. ... I think there is room for flexibility and a look at how it is structured. We could start crediting everyone and then change it to only those participating,” she said.
Councilmembers expressed flexibility on the issue.
“I could live with either option, but I lean toward option 1,” Councilmember Mary Supple said.
“I have a slight preference for option 2 to incentivize being in (the organics program),” Councilmember Ben Whalen said.
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said, “I’m leaning toward option 2, but either one is a fine option for me.”
Though the presentation was informational for the councilmembers, Lindholm said it was important to lay out the specifics of the credit program and to get feedback on how to proceed.
She said one of the determining factors on how to proceed with the credit program was to “figure out the logistics of billing and get more information to bring back and plan out the process. I foresee future discussions,” she said.
