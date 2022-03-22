Adding a 900-foot sidewalk along East 71st Street is major component of project
Encouraging students to walk and bicycle to school more often is the primary goal of the Safe Routes to Schools initiative, begun in 2012.
The program is a continuing collaboration between the city of Richfield and Richfield Public Schools.
In Richfield, city and school officials were notified at the end of February that a $173,000 grant to make improvements around the STEM and Dual Language schools was granted through the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The grant will provide funding to bring about greater access to the schools and the surrounding neighborhood with the construction of a sidewalk along East 71st Street.
In addition to the 900 feet of sidewalk along 71st Street, there will also be “spot” fixes to other areas around the campus that will include widening the sidewalk, adding an ADA-compliant curb and ramp, and painting a crosswalk.
The project is slated to be completed in the spring or summer of 2023.
For Will Wlizlo, the Safe Routes to Schools coordinator at Richfield Public Schools, the work being completed in collaboration with the city not only provides for better access to the schools, but also provides a platform from which the city and schools can continue to work together.
Richfield Transportation Engineer Ben Manibog, a relatively new city staff member, said picking up the project and helping carry the grant to fruition has been well worth the work.
“Taking the information from the original study, we were able to go to the state and be granted the money to do it,” Manibog said.
The grant was submitted in January and received by the end of February, a quick turnaround that will give the city and school plenty of time to shape the project and complete it next summer.
“We both felt Richfield and the public schools had done a lot of the advanced work. You know this sidewalk has been on the community wish list since at least 2009, maybe before that,” Wlizlo said. “It’s been a known sidewalk gap for a long time.”
“The district has had a very positive partnership with the city. They have worked with us on a number of different Safe Routes to School projects,” Wlizlo said. “They helped with the engineering study, and the final product reflects the public works vision, as well as schools’ interest in safety and promoting biking and walking.”
While the engineering study of the area completed a couple of years ago included a look at the parking lots, that component of the study was not included in the funding of this most recent grant.
Making city infrastructure improvements with the help of the state is just one of the upsides of this project.
Wlizlo said it was the students and families of the two Richfield schools who will see the biggest benefits.
“There are 1,200 students who learn every day at the those two schools,” Wlizlo said. “Now, not all of them are in a position to bike or walk to school, but it’s a large group of kids who will be benefiting from the new infrastructure.”
