Commitment to keep city residents safe is paramount
In a letter signed by Richfield City Manager Katie Rodriguez, Police Chief Jay Henthorne, and Fire Chief Wayne Kewitsch and addressed to city residents, they criticized the “unacceptable conduct” of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd last week and outlined what city public safety personnel are doing make Richfield safe.
“On Monday, May 25, we were deeply disturbed to learn of the tragic death of George Floyd and the unacceptable conduct of the officers involved,” the letter stated. “It is contrary to the mission and values of our city and our departments and erodes the trust we have sought to build with residents. Our thoughts are with Mr. Floyd’s family, friends and a grieving region right now.”
In addressing the fallout that has occurred across Minneapolis, the city officials also described their understanding of citizens’ rights to protest, but their disdain for acts of destruction.
“The death of Mr. Floyd has sparked outrage and demonstrations which have continued for several days and are expected to continue into the future,” the letter states. “We respect and understand residents wanting to peacefully protest but some of the demonstrations have resulted in acts of vandalism, arson, looting, and other crimes of violence throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Numerous individuals committed crimes of opportunity, including burglaries of retail businesses, as law enforcement resources were dedicated to other areas of concern.”
Richfield has not been insulated from some of the spillover into the community.
“The Richfield Police Department is continually monitoring the evolving situation and has taken proactive measures to reduce and/or prevent these criminal activities from impacting our community. Yesterday, the department worked with local businesses to thwart planned looting and more than tripled our patrol presence overnight. The Richfield Fire Department also increased overnight staffing to augment emergency response.”
The number of calls for service Thursday night and into Friday morning demonstrated the city officials’ concerns.
“Between 6 p.m. last night [Thursday, May 28] and 6 a.m. this morning [Friday, May 29], our officers responded to eight confirmed burglaries/attempted burglaries of local businesses, one shooting incident, and 15 other calls of suspicious activity where our officers interrupted burglaries about to take place. Most officers were out keeping Richfield residents safe for more than 18 hours straight.”
The letter also highlighted the “challenging time” being experienced by public safety employees in the city and asked for help from the community in maintaining order.
“Although this has been an extremely challenging time, our officers and firefighters are strongly committed to providing the highest quality public safety services to residents. Now and in the future, if residents believe they are witnessing any form of illegal activity, please call 911 immediately.”
City council statement
The city council also sounded off in the form of a statement issued to the public on the afternoon of May 29.
That statement is as follows:
“Since the horrific and unacceptable killing of George Floyd on Monday, May 25, the Twin Cities community has experienced a great deal of pain and anguish. We denounce the use of force that led to Mr. Floyd’s death and want to assure our residents that this practice is not taught or used by the Richfield Police Department. Over the past several days, we have heard from residents of all ages, races and backgrounds who are outraged and struggling in the aftermath of this tragedy. We are angry and looking for answers, as well. Our hearts break for the family of Mr. Floyd. We understand that the outrage is a direct response to generations of disinvestments in our communities of color.
“We ask Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to press charges against the involved officers and for an expeditious investigation into Mr. Floyd’s case.” [Charges were brought Friday afternoon against Officer Derek Chauvin, one of the four Minneapolis police officers fired for their involvement in the incident].
“It is clear that much change needs to happen to create systems and communities that are just, fair, transparent and inclusive across our city, state and country. We promise to continue working day in and day out to ensure that all people feel and are valued and safe in our city. We are committed to doing this hard work in partnership with our residents, city staff, members of law enforcement and our partners across the nation. True reform will take leadership and collaboration across all facets of our community, and we thank everyone who has been working tirelessly to achieve this goal.”
That statement was issued on city letterhead and authorized by Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez and Councilmembers Edwina Garcia, Mary Supple, Simon Trautmann and Ben Whalen.
