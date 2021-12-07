Mayor determines health and safety is priority
With continued spread of the coronavirus and significant increases in infections over the past four months, the City of Richfield is taking action.
For at least the month of December, all future public meetings of the city council, as well as all boards and commissions, will be held virtually. There will be no in-person meetings again until further notice.
In determining the need to go electronic, Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said, “the City Council meeting location does not provide space to maintain adequate distance between members of the council, staff, and members of the public, and does not allow for meetings to be conducted effectively and safely.”
The state allows the city to hold meetings virtually in situations like the pandemic.
“Attendance by members of the public and the presence of at least one council member, the city administrator, or city attorney at the City Council chambers for such meetings is not feasible due to the health pandemic,” Regan Gonzalez said.
Upcoming meetings
Dec. 9 – Sustainability Commission, 7 p.m. (rescheduled from Nov. 25)
Dec. 13 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m. (rescheduled from Dec. 27)
Dec. 14 – City Council, 7 p.m.
Dec. 20 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 7 p.m.
Dec. 20 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m.
Dec. 21 – Community Services, 7 p.m. - CANCELLED
Dec. 28 – City Council , 7 p.m. - CANCELLED
Visit the commission’s web page at https://www.richfieldmn.gov/commissions for a link to the WebEx meeting if you would like to watch live.
Provide comment
City Council, HRA, EDA and Planning Commission meetings will live stream on Channel 16 and available for replay on the city’s website, richfieldmn.gov.
To provide live public comment during a city council, HRA or EDA open forum, call 612-861-0651.
The moderator will confirm the call is for the open forum and request a name and address. Callers will be placed on hold and the line muted until it is the caller’s turn to comment or testify.
To participate live during a City Council, HRA, EDA or Planning Commission public hearing, call 612-861-0651. The meeting moderator will ask callers for a name, address and the agenda item to be addressed.
Comments may also be submitted to the city council by calling 612-861-9711 or by emailing kwynn@richfieldmn.gov; to the HRA and EDA by calling 612-861-9764 or by emailing ldubois@richfieldmn.gov; or to the planning commission by calling 612-861-9766 or by emailing mpoehlman@richfieldmn.gov.
For more information, call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.
