Change comes after months virtual meetings
Richfield’s City Council and commissions are moving back to in-person meetings after months of conducting business virtually.
City Manager Katie Rodriguez said moving back to holding meetings in the council chambers and other city meeting rooms wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision.
“When we first started talking about going back to in-person, the (case) rate in the county was at 6%, but by the time the council made a final decision the positivity rate was below 5% and has stayed there,” she told the Sun Current last week.
Rodriguez asked the council to provide a couple weeks of lead time to make the changes needed to move from virtual to live.
“The council, you know, has been pretty cautious with it, but the other thing is that it’s tough on staff to switch from virtual to in-person, so I asked council if we could have a little time before making that change, and that’s why we picked April 1,” Rodriguez said.
“We have done everything possible to ensure our public meetings remain accessible and transparent as the COVID-19 pandemic surged in early 2022,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez stated in a city press release. “We are eager to return to in-person meetings in April.”
The Human Rights, Transportation, and Arts commissions will be the first to hold in-person meetings, on April 5, 6, and 7, respectively.
The council’s first in-person meeting will be April 12.
Over the past few weeks there has been discussion on the council about how to proceed should a councilmember not be able to attend in person.
“At the last meeting, council asked about allowing councilmembers and commissioners to continue to join meetings virtually once it is safe to meet in person again,” Rodriguez said. “State law is somewhat confusing since there are two provisions that govern meeting virtually.”
Currently, councilmembers and commissioners may meet remotely “during a pandemic or state or local declaration of emergency,” she said.
Councilmembers and commissioners must meet a list of requirements in order to participate remotely. Those requirements:
• At least one member is physically present at the regular meeting location.
• All members must be able to hear and see each other and all discussion and testimony presented at any location at which at least one member is present.
• All members of the public at the regular meeting location must be able to hear and see all discussion, testimony, and votes of all members.
• All votes are conducted by roll call so each member’s vote can be identified and recorded.
• Each location where a member is present must be open and accessible to the public.
• The minutes for the meeting must reflect the names of any members appearing by interactive television technology and state the reason or reasons for the appearance by interactive television technology.
“The requirement that a member’s remote location be open and accessible to the public makes it difficult to allow members to participate from home,” Rodriguez said. “We will be able to accommodate the public joining from remote locations, but need some time to get ready.”
As the pandemic caused governing bodies to meet electronically, the public was granted enhanced remote access to those proceedings.
Rodriguez said she isn’t sure what the media distribution of meetings and content will look like until the city completes a major upgrade of the audio-visual system now being installed at City Hall.
The council has allocated nearly $500,000 to make the improvements, not only in the council chambers, but in other meeting rooms utilized by commissions and other city panels.
Rodriguez said she didn’t think the upgrades would be finished by April 1, but that they could be completed yet this spring.
“We’ll evaluate the situation when the other meeting rooms are finished,” she said. “I know council wants us to explore (greater public access) but I don’t know how much staff support that’s going to require.”
She did say that one of the improvements that will stay in place for the public is the ability to call into meetings and provide public comment.
“People can join by phone. Ideally they would be able to join via video, but that’s part of the city’s A/V upgrades,” Rodriguez said. “So, we’re working on that.”
Masks and social distancing will not be required at meetings, but Rodriguez said those precautions are a personal decision. She said if someone feels more comfortable wearing a mask, they should do so.
“We have really tried to follow the guidance from public health and our local experts, Bloomington Public Health, all the way up to the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC,” Rodriguez said.
The City Council meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
All other public meeting schedules may be found at richfieldmn.gov/commissions.
Residents who are interested in participating in a public meeting but are concerned about attending in-person, or cannot make a meeting due to a scheduling conflict, may still submit feedback over the phone or by email.
The call-in number for the council’s open forum and public hearings is 612-861-0651. Those interested in submitting comments via email may do so by sending a message to Kelly Wynn at KWynn@richfieldmn.gov.
