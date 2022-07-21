Richfield City Manager Katie Rodriguez received a favorable review and a raise in a performance evaluation conducted by the City Council July 12.
“We felt that her performance was stellar. We all were pretty unanimous in our review of Katie’s leadership and her performance as city manager,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said during last week’s regular City Council meeting, which followed a closed session where the council conducted the evaluation.
State statute allows for closed sessions during the state-mandated performance evaluations.
Effective July 1, Rodriguez will receive a salary of $168,842.55, a raise from $163,924.80.
“She has been with us through unprecedented crises and circumstances, many now, and has also been with us through many staff transitions and retirements,” Regan Gonzalez said in her assessment.
Among the major developments in Rodriguez’s three and a half years on the job have been the adoption of organized trash hauling, the ongoing construction of the Highway 77 underpass and Rodriguez’s push for funding to revitalize the city’s parks system, Regan Gonzalez noted.
Rodriguez described the zeal that she and the mayor bring to their respective jobs – Regan Gonzalez works in the public health field on top of her mayoral duties. “The mayor said she’s a public health nerd. I’m a good government nerd,” Rodriguez said.
Councilmember Simon Trautmann joined the mayor in expressing his appreciation. “There are a number of jobs in the city in general that are exceedingly challenging, and being a city manager is an exceedingly challenging job. … There are expectations upon expectations,” Trautmann said.
Rodriguez thanked the City Council for providing clear feedback and goals.
“I also want to recognize that I don’t work by myself. I work in teams and I work with really talented and dedicated folks,” she said.
The resolution approving the evaluation and raise included two amendments, one dictating that the city manager position be included in an upcoming compensation study to be performed by the city, the other stipulating that Rodriguez continue to participate in a peer city manager group the city has found to be effective.
