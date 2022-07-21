Katie Rodriguez, Richfield city manager

Richfield City Manager Katie Rodriguez

Richfield City Manager Katie Rodriguez received a favorable review and a raise in a performance evaluation conducted by the City Council July 12.

“We felt that her performance was stellar. We all were pretty unanimous in our review of Katie’s leadership and her performance as city manager,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said during last week’s regular City Council meeting, which followed a closed session where the council conducted the evaluation.

