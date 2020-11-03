2020 presidential election vote clipart illustration

The Richfield City Council will have a different look in 2021 as one challenger, Sean Hayford Oleary, was elected in Ward 2. 

Hayford Oleary joins incumbents Simon Trautmann and Ben Whalen, who were both re-elected in Tuesday’s election. Ben Whalen ran unopposed.

Simon Trautmann

Ward 1

Trautmann defeated challenger Ruane K. Onesirosan in the Ward 1 race.

The unofficial results from the Secretary of State are as follows:

• Simon Trautmann with 4,316 votes

• Ruane K. Onesirosan with 1,337 votes

There were 47 write-in votes.

Trautmann has a law degree and is employed as an attorney. His community involvement includes being a third-generation Richfielder raising the fourth generation. He is an incumbent councilmember, is on the Friends of Wood Lake board, and the 494 Corridor Commission.

Sean Hayford Oleary

Ward 2

In a closer race involving two newcomers in Ward 2, Sean Hayford Oleary defeated Gordon Vizecky.

The unofficial results from the Secretary of State are as follows:

• Sean Hayford Oleary with 3,626 votes

• Gordon Vizecky with 2,270 votes

There were 40 write-in votes.

Hayford Oleary has a Masters Degree in City Planning from the University of Minnesota, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Olaf College. He works as a web developer. His community involvement includes serving on the planning commission, 2015-present; a Transportation Commission liaison, 2013-present; Human Rights Commission, 2012-14; League of Women Voters, 2019-present; and Friends of the Richfield Bandshell board, 2019-present.

Ben Whalen

Ward 3

Incumbent Councilmember Ben Whalen was unopposed for his Ward 3 seat.

He received 4,123 votes. There were 127 write-in votes.

Updated vote totals will be published as updates are available from the Secretary of State at https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/results/Index?ErsElectionId=136&scenario=LocalMunicipality&FipsCode=54214&show=Go

