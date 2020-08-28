The Richfield City Council will continue to meet online through September, according to a list of monthly meetings recently released.
The city has scheduled the following meetings that will be held via video conference:
Sept. 1 – Human Rights Commission, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 – Transportation Commission, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 – Arts Commission, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – City council, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Community Services Commission, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 – Friendship City Commission, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 – Advisory Board of Health, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m
Sept. 22 – City Council, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 – Sustainability Commission, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
City Council meetings will be live streaming on Channel 16 and available for replay on the city’s website at richfieldmn.gov.
For more information, call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.