richfield logo

The Richfield City Council will continue to meet online through September, according to a list of monthly meetings recently released.

The city has scheduled the following meetings that will be held via video conference:

Sept. 1 – Human Rights Commission, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 – Transportation Commission, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 – Arts Commission, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – City council, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Community Services Commission, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Friendship City Commission, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 – Advisory Board of Health, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m

Sept. 22 – City Council, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Sustainability Commission, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m.

City Council meetings will be live streaming on Channel 16 and available for replay on the city’s website at richfieldmn.gov.

For more information, call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.

Load comments