Construction will improve access to Augsburg Park and area amenities
The Richfield City Council on Jan. 24 approved a Hennepin County road project to be completed this summer at the southwest corner of the intersection of 70th Street and Nicollet Avenue.
The project will improve accessibility to Augsburg Park, the Augsburg Library and the Richfield Community Center while improving the safety of the area adjacent to the park.
In addition to the construction of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps to provide easier access to the park and surrounding amenities, the project will include upgraded traffic signals, including a left turn and flashing yellow arrows. The signals will feature audible alerts and countdown timers for pedestrians.
According to a city staff report, there will be detours for both bicyclists and pedestrians. “No facility will be affected,” the report states. Construction will also be planned for minimal impact to the park and the community. Hennepin County has agreed to a timeline that will not impact the Red, White, and Blue Days Parade, as this intersection is a part of that parade’s route.
In a letter from the Minnesota Division of the Federal Highway Administration, the project’s impacts will be minimal for the community.
“A review of the project impacts and proposed construction show that the impacts to the park will be minimal and will not alter or affect the use of the park,” the letter states.
In signing off on the project, the city is providing an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration that the project will have minimal impacts on the park area. The Federal Highway Administration requires the city’s agreement to allow the county to move ahead with the project.
In describing the advantages of this specific road project, Parks and Recreation Director Amy Markle said:
“There are a couple components to the project. One is definitely upgrading the traffic signal and the second is improving pedestrian access in that intersection. It will have an improved crosswalk that will be a benefit to the accessibility community that will have an audible countdown. It also will have improved signals for traffic which will include yellow blinking lights and an improved left-turn lane. So it will be safer.”
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said, “I know we have had continuous comments on this area over the years by some of our residents. So, hopefully, some of this work will help and improve it. I know it’s a beloved park and there are all different ways of getting to it, so there have been accessibility issues in the past.”
