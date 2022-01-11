City meets with state House and Senate legislators to talk about direction
With the state of Minnesota seeing a $7.7 billion surplus, deliberations by the state House and Senate on how to distribute the excess funding begin at the end of the month.
When staff and councilmembers from the city of Richfield met with local representatives virtually last month to talk about the city’s 2022 priorities, it was Rep. Michael Howard, a former Richfield city councilmember, whose advice was heard loud and clear.
“Let’s dream big and let’s do it together,” he said.
City leaders outlined three top priorities they would like the local legislators to understand as they head into the upcoming session.
Of the issues the city wants legislators to oppose, the top item is unfunded mandates.
The unfunded mandate opposition stems from the city’s view that they increase costs without state funding help. The mandates also have the potential to increase local property taxes and makes it difficult for the municipality to fund more traditional services.
Any legislation that would limit local authority related to the municipality’s decision-making functions was also among the issues opposed by Richfield.
Priorities
How the state budget shakes out is yet to be determined, but city leaders outlined three priorities for the legislators.
The city’s first priority is for the state to approve a request for $10 million in bonding that would help with the construction of a new facility and improve the trails at Wood Lake Nature Center.
In describing the priority, Richfield Parks and Recreation Director Amy Markle pointed to the center’s 50-year history and its importance to not only those in Richfield, but across the entire metro and Greater Minnesota.
She said an average of 22,500 people attend programs and visit the center every year, including hundreds of schoolchildren from the area.
“It serves people from all areas of the Twin Cities metro, including visitors from greater Minnesota,” Markle said.
“Our building is in rough shape. We’ve done a lot to maintain it over the years, but it is heavily used and currently doesn’t meet the high demand we have from different school groups. We envision a sustainably built facility that really could be a model for communities about what sustainability looks like in design, function and operations,” she added.
Markle told legislators that 65% of those who utilize the center’s programming and rent recreational equipment “are from outside of Richfield. We have always been very proud to serve our community equitably. We want to continue providing those opportunities to everyone,” she said.
Wood Lake is accessible in a number of ways, Markle said, including by bus, bicycle, and automobile. “We even have people calling from the airport asking about the center,” she said. “It’s a great place to de-stress and focus on health and well-being.”
The city is currently “piecing together our (dollar) match,” Markle said, and are “looking toward the next 50 years of the nature center.”
The second priority for the city is to continue opposing legislation that would allow the sale of spirits and wine in grocery or convenience stores.
“It’s an important part of city revenue,” City Manager Katie Rodriguez said.
“In 2021, the liquor contribution fund will provide $450,000 for park capital improvement plan,” she added.
Rodriguez said the city is second overall in the state in sales, “so, it’s appropriate that opposition to selling liquor in grocery stores is our number two priority.”
She also stressed the importance of opposing any legislation that would reduce the city’s funding, especially the money brought in for the park system. “The profits from our stores fund our parks and recreation capital budget. In fact, it’s the only dedicated funding source,” she said.
The city’s argument against alcohol sales in grocery or convenience extends beyond funding. In a written report, the city argued that allowing such sales would inhibit its ability to prevent people under age 21 from purchasing alcohol.
The city’s third priority is to oppose legislation which reduces the authority of cities to charge fees related to the cost of providing a service, permits or licenses.
“It’s really about local control,” Rodriguez said.
“We know there has been a lot of information about development fees. Our fees are designed to recover the cost to review, approve and inspect development projects. Sometimes the fees exceed the costs in a fiscal year, and sometimes they fall short. It’s imperative that the costs are set locally. The one-size-fits-all approach will hurt cities,” she said.
The legislators
In addition to the city’s elected officials and administrative staff, the virtual meeting was attended by a number of area legislators and county officials, including Rep. Michael Howard, Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, Sen. Melissa Wiklund, County Commissioner Debbie Goettel and Rep. Emma Greenman. Also in attendance was Met Council representative Molly Cummings, Richfield School Board Member Tim Pollis and Talia Glass, a staff member for Ilhan Omar.
Howard, the District 50 House representative and a resident of Richfield, emphasized the “big picture.”
“We have a historic budget surplus,” he said, “and what we need to do is understand that Minnesotans are facing some historic challenges and to seize this opportunity to focus on our most urgent needs facing our community ... how do we craft policies that really get at the core issues that strain people who are trying so hard to keep it all together?”
Saying he supported the city’s priorities, he also focused on housing.
“Specifically on housing – that’s an area where I’ll be investing a lot of time and energy. With a surplus of this size we absolutely must make this the biggest, boldest, most historic investment we make in housing. If not now, when?” he asked.
Howard added that preserving naturally occurring affordable housing is one of his biggest priorities.
Building on Howard’s comments, Torres Ray (District 63) said, “I think we need to have a specific conversation about housing. ... It was important for me to hear about the focus on rehabilitation of existing units and I would like to hear more, because I think that’s an important message for Richfield in terms of the cost and opportunity to preserve what you value,” she said.
She added that it was important to look at all funding sources to assist in improving housing across the area, not just the available surplus funds.
“Obviously, the surplus money is there, but there is also other funding dollars we could advocate for,” she said.
Torres Ray also encouraged the city to continue its focus on equity, saying, “We need to have a deeper conversation about our relationships with our communities of color. I think the theme about our relationship with the police and communities of color has been used politically in a very negative way and it does not reflect the connection that our police really have with communities.”
She then focused on the positive: “When I see Richfield and how well you work together to improve the lives of people, I think there is an obligation to connect these stories and to create a different narrative about how we want to connect to communities, how we want to do our work better, how we respect communities.”
Wiklund (District 50) said she approved of the Wood Lake project, and encouraged city officials to continue working with her in drafting language in bills that will benefit the city.
“This is a great opportunity this session to develop a vision that helps all Minnesotans,” she said.
She also stressed the importance of addressing issues surrounding child care and long-term care.
Wiklund said that helping people move toward living wages was a high priority of hers. In addition, she invited city officials to provide any data and information available regarding cybersecurity, as she will work this session on a commission focusing on that topic.
Goettel, the Hennepin County commissioner and former Richfield mayor, talked about the underpass road project in Richfield that was started last summer after decades of trying to find the funding. “Everybody carried the water together,” she said in describing the efforts to get that project approved.
Believing that collaboration and cooperation between the city and county is crucial in getting the Legislature to work to their benefit, she said, “When I look at the municipal vision – the county shares those same themes on our legislative platform. Cities are our partners and we’re interested in working together,” Goettel said.
Howard concluded his comments by focusing again on the dream.
“Going back to the idea of dreaming big ... I don’t think anyone anticipated a surplus as big as $7 billion. I would just encourage all of you to go back and dream big. What were things in the past that didn’t seem in the realm of reasonable to request? They might be now. Let’s just dream big together and see if there are things we can do and propose to make a big difference,” he said.
