Changes will affect developments receiving city financial assistance
The Richfield City Council on April 27 approved a resolution revising the city’s Inclusionary Affordable Housing Policy.
The council officially adopted the initial inclusionary policy in 2018, requiring that all new developments receiving financial assistance from the city to include affordable housing options.
The original policy required housing developers being subsidized to provide at least 20% of all units as affordable to renters earning less than 60% of the Area Median Income, or to owners earning less than 115% of the AMI.
The developer also has the option of pledging 15% of the value of the subsidy to the Richfield Housing and Redevelopment Fund, as well as keeping units affordable for the length of the subsidy or for 10 years, whichever is longer.
However, the policy has been under review by city staff for the past two years and with the help of input from a variety of stakeholders within the community, the revisions approved last week were designed to bring about deeper affordability, to add requirements for accessible housing, to encourage larger units, and extend the length of time of the affordability term.
For rental units, the following guidelines were approved:
• If the affordability level is at 60% of the AMI, 20% of the units would have to be affordable
• If the affordability level is at 50% of the AMI, 15% of the units would have to be affordable
• If the affordability level is at 30% of the AMI, 10% of the units would have to be affordable
The revisions also provide that developments would be required to provide fully accessible or Type A (accessible-ready) units, and meet the following requirements, among others:
• Provide either 5% Type A units or 3% fully accessible units, at a mix of bedroom sizes
• Provide roll-in showers in all Type A and fully accessible units
• Provide grab bars in Type A units or agree to pay to install grab bars at the request of a tenant
Other requirements provided under the newly revised policy state that a developer could opt out of providing accessible units by making an up-front cash payment of $5,000 per unit to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
The minimum length of the subsidy would increase from 10-15 years, and any redevelopment removing affordable housing would be required to replace the lost housing or pay a fee in lieu.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the new measure, which was outlined by Councilmember Mary Supple at last week’s meeting.
“I’m very excited to bring this forward because we’ve been discussing it for a long time and it’s going to be a great thing,” Supple said in introducing the measure for a vote. “I think Richfield is being a leader in this at this point as far as the accessibility standards,” she added.
Councilmember Ben Whalen was also pleased with the measure on the table for a vote.
“Overall, this policy represents that we can ask more from developers. I appreciate there is flexibility built in to adapt to make it so that we still get development, but I appreciate that we are expecting more and partnering more to address those needs. This truly is leading on accessibility. This is truly groundbreaking and I hope it continues to inspire other communities to do similar things.”
Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary said, “I appreciate these common sense provisions, but some other cities are going to extreme approaches of just asking a developer to produce housing at income-restricted rates, expecting that to just happen and basically expecting the market rate tenants to just pay for that. So I really appreciate we put our money where our mouth is and that we partner with developers to make this happen.”
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez was also in favor of the revisions, echoing the comments made by councilmembers.
“It’s been so great to be a part of this since the beginning with staff and community and I’d just love to see how our inclusionary policy has evolved and will continue to evolve with not just this, but with all the other programs that we offer to our residents,” Regan Gonzalez said.
While the councilmembers and the mayor expressed their pleasure with the new measure, Community Development Director John Stark was taking a “wait and see” approach.
“The percentages at different affordability levels was the hardest decision we had to make in terms of making a recommendation,” Stark said.
“Our fear is that if we set the alternative to the 30% AMI too high, nobody would choose it – that everyone would continue to choose the 20%. We are a little cautious about that number and will continue to track that for you all and see what we hear from developers. If nobody chooses that option, then it’s not a viable solution to anything. I think it’s worth a try and we’ll keep you posted.”
Whalen summed up his thoughts about the revisions to the policy by saying, “There are factors I know that we can’t control, like the market, but I don’t want to stop until we know we are doing everything we can. I feel this is a great example of that. I feel we are doing that as a community in so many ways and I’m very proud of that. It takes everyone.”
