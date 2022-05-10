The increase comes on the heels of a 0% increase in 2021
The Richfield City Council will be getting a 3% raise starting in 2023.
The council accepted a 0% increase in 2020 in light of the unknown effects of the pandemic, but approved a 3% increase for this year.
With the passage of the ordinance approving the increase at its late April meeting for 2023, the council satisfied the requirement that it reviews salaries each election year by May 1.
The approved salary rise won’t take effect until after the next municipal election, which will be held in November.
According to a staff report on the issue, “The Mayor and City Council annual salary increases for (2018 and 2019) was 3%, reflecting the Management and General Services pay plan agreement.”
The city, according to the report, has a 30-year history of providing an equal cost of living increase to all its employee groups.
However, in 2020, because of the unknown economic impacts of the pandemic, “the majority of the council” agreed to maintain council salaries as they were with a zero percent increase in 2021, according to the staff report.
At the time, staff was directed by the council to determine if and when an economic trigger would provide for either keeping the salaries the same or allowing for an increase if things began to improve.
“Based on the positive outlook of the economy in 2021, city council did receive a 3% increase in their salaries for 2022,” the report stated.
With the economy continuing to show improvement, staff recommended that a 3% cost-of-living increase be approved for 2023 “to be consistent with collectively bargained contracts,” the report states.
At this point, staff wrote that because the anticipated cost of living couldn’t be predicted for 2024, any raise for that year would be determined in 2023.
“It’s sort of a weird topic to be deciding on your own salary,” Councilmember Ben Whalen acknowledged, “but I appreciate it was set up in such a way that it is for the ensuing term. As I think about the future of this role.
Whalen noted that the council salary is not a living wage, “and I hope that people who are not independently wealthy can also represent us going into the future. I think it absolutely makes sense to be continuing a steady increase so that whomever is filling these seats into the future is appropriately compensated for the work that goes into this.”
In the city’s comparison of salary increases of other area communities, Richfield’s 3% increase for the council places the city about in the middle of the pack.
Richfield councilmembers will earn $10,187 with the recent 3% raise.
Councilmembers from the cities of Maplewood ($12,832), Bloomington ($12,296), Edina ($11,826) and Woodbury ($11,379) all get higher salaries than their Richfield counterparts.
The lowest-ranking city for councilmember salaries on the list is Fridley at $7,761.
A comparison of mayor salaries was also included in the staff report. The Richfield mayor, with the approved 3% increase, is set to make $13,125 in 2023.
Of the city’s compared, the city paying its mayor the most is Bloomington ($26,400), while the lowest pay is provided by Hopkins ($8,000).
Other cities paying their mayor more are Woodbury ($14,946), Edina ($14,865), and Maplewood ($14,579).
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
This is a list comparing the salaries that Richfield and other area cities give to their mayors and councilmembers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.