Levy increases 5%
The Richfield City Council last week certified the 2021 property tax levy and budget.
Like all municipal governments in 2020, balancing quality services with less revenue due to outside factors like the pandemic have made budgeting in Richfield that much more difficult.
On the services side, the city will see increases in police and fire personnel costs, more staff – including an embedded mental health social worker shared with Edina – the purchase of body-worn cameras and the replacement of equipment.
While its overall effects and duration are unknowns, the pandemic has already had an impact on budgeting in Richfield. Officials said it will most likely cause the city to allocate funding to deal with the effects in various ways into the foreseeable future.
Finance Director Chris Regis told the council at its Nov. 30 Truth in Taxation meeting that the burden of the property tax has seen a “significant shift” in the past 20 years.
Comparing the shift between taxes and intergovernmental revenue in the general fund since 2001, Regis said that in 2001 the city received 38% of its revenue through taxes and 39% through intergovernmental revenue.
In 2021, the city will receive 70% of its income from taxes and just 13% from intergovernmental revenue.
Local government aid, however, has seen a moderate increase in the past year for the city. In 2020, the local government aid was at 5.46% of general fund revenues, but that will rise in 2021 to 7.48% of general fund revenues.
Property tax levy
The levy for the general fund was set at $19,001,439. Adding levies for equipment, the Economic Development Association, debt service and tax abatement, the 2021 total levy rises to $23,934,632, a 5.5% increase over the 2020 levy.
Over a 10-year period, the city has averaged a 4% annual hike in the levy.
The tax impact on a resident owning a home with a value of $250,000 and no change in market value this year would be a rise of $18 in the city portion of their tax bill.
For properties with a 1.8% increase in market value the city taxes will rise by $42.
The tax levy has grown from $16,980,700 in 2012 to nearly $24 million in 2021. This coming year’s 5.5% increase is the second highest increase since 2012. The highest hike since 2012 was a 6.11% increase in 2018.
2021 budget
The city also approved the 2021 budget, setting the general fund at $26,734,670, a $194,450 (5%) increase from last year.
Taxes will account for 70% of general fund revenues, while intergovernmental revenue accounts for 13%. Other revenue includes charges for services (8%), licenses and permits and miscellaneous revenue (both 4%).
On the expenditure side, public safety will see the largest increases in department budgets, going from $10,012,520 in 2020 to $10,447,080 in 2021 – a $434,560 hike.
Regis said the increase was due to the addition of personnel and the purchase of body cams.
Over the past eight years, the general fund average yearly increase has been about 3.3%.
The city has 202 full-time budgeted positions, with two new positions added in 2020 (battalion chief and equity coordinator) and one new position to be added in 2021 (video specialist in public safety).
In thanking the staff for preparing the budget during a pandemic, Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said, “This has been an unprecedented year. We worked with staff to see where we could cut costs, where we could have savings, and where we could innovate in relation to every single department, every single expense.
“Given all the different factors with the pandemic and the downturn in our economy, we were doing the best we could to use the wisdom and expertise of our staff and leadership. This is going to affect us in the years to come, and the decisions we make today and the decisions we make for our financial future are really going to determine how fast we bounce back. It’s going to help us come out of this stronger.”
