The second of 2 payments from the federal government will be officially paid in June 2022
The Richfield City Council has agreed to accept $1,923,436 in funds distributed to the municipality from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act grant provided to help cover the costs incurred because of the pandemic.
In addition to the nearly $2 million, the city also accepted payment of another $62,987 in additional funds as part of the package. The council made the approvals at its early December meeting.
According to the staff report presented to the City Council, the funds were previously provided to the state, which then approved distribution to local governments to “lessen the financial impacts of COVID-19.”
Before it’s all said and done, the city will collect $3,972,846 in grant funding, which includes a total of $125,974 in funds unclaimed from the state after eligible government entities received all allocated federal funds.
The first installment of the nearly $4 million eligible to be accepted by the city was distributed last June. The second installment approved in December will be paid out to the city in June 2022.
According to the report, “ARPA funds can be used to cover costs incurred between March 3, 2021, and Dec. 24, 2024.
The federal guidelines for use of the funds by local governments must address:
• Supporting public health expenditures
• Addressing negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency
• Replacing lost public sector revenue
• Providing premium pay for essential workers
• Investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure
City staff is currently compiling all eligible COVID-19 costs that have been incurred during the defined timeline and it’s expected that all the funds will be utilized.
According to the report, staff is “compiling a list of programs/expenditures other cities will support with ARPA funds. Staff will review this list and bring funding recommendations to the city council at a future work session.”
The City Council that will weigh the merits of each project and make a final decision for the use of the ARPA funds.
