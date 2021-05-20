hope church

Hope Church, located at 7132 Portland Ave., S., will host a groundbreaking at 11 a.m., Sunday, May 23, to celebrate the start of a long-awaited redevelopment project.

Hope Church has been located in Richfield since 1954.

Info: Visit hope-pc.org, or call 612-866-4055.

