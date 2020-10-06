The Richfield Charter Commission is seeking to fill three vacancies.
The commission is responsible for the continuing study of the Richfield Charter and government. The commission consists of 15 regular members who serve four-year terms.
Members are appointed by the chief judge of Hennepin County District Court.
Friday, Oct. 30, is the closing date for applications submitted to the Hennepin County Chief Judge of District Court, with a copy being sent to the City Manager’s Office at 6700 Portland Ave., Richfield, MN 55423.
Those interested may visit the city’s commission webpage at trimurl.co/iobedP, or call the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701 to request an application.
