Richfield businesses, like all Twin Cities businesses, have been in need of facemasks for their employees, and when seeing that need, the city’s chamber of commerce stepped up.
The chamber recently received a supply of more than 20,000 disposable medical masks from the State of Minnesota to be distributed to local businesses to help keep both employees and customers safe from the novel coronavirus.
Businesses with at least two employees interested in obtaining a supply of free face masks may call chamber President Kelsey Nagel at 612-866-5100 or email Kelsey@morrisnilsen.com.
