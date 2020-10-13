All will be on Nov. 3 General Election ballot
The Richfield City Council candidates on the Nov. 3 general election ballot participated in a virtual League of Women Voters candidate forum Oct. 1.
The following candidates participated:
• Ward 1 - Ruane Onesirosan and incumbent Simon Trautmann
• Ward 2 - Sean Hayford Oleary and Gordon Vizecky
• Ward 3 - Incumbent Ben Whalen (running unopposed)
In addition to opening and closing statements, a number of questions were asked and answered by the candidates during the nearly 90-minute online forum.
Racial inequities
Racial inequities in Richfield were the focus of the first two questions. The first question asked candidates how they would reduce and eliminate racial inequities in the city.
Incumbent Trautmann said there are a number of ways, but that there are also racial inequalitites that had been built into the city’s framework. For instance, he pointed to racial covenants that were part of past property agreements. “If you were Latino, black or a minority, you were not allowed to purchase a home. We need to start to address the issue by addressing the homeownership gap and addressing issues of fundamental trust between law enforcement and community.”
Candidate Vizecky said the city plays an important role, but that a partnership must exist across organizations such as nonprofits and the school system. He said all institutions, working together, must provide opportunities for residents.
Incumbent Whalen said that “when we were founded, it was for white male property owners. We’re still dealing with those inequities.”
Candididate Hayford Oleary said housing issues are a means by which the city has control and acknowledged that while various barriers to overcoming racial inequality have gone away, there are still others that make the issue a challenge.
Candidate Onesirosan described the situation that her husband, who immigrated from Africa and has three university degrees, faced when coming to Richfield. “He was able to find one job cleaning floors in a small store. This is something that can’t be handled in my one minute to speak, but a lot of work has to be done for sure.”
The second question pertaining to race focused on disparate treatment of people of color by police.
Onesiron pointed directly to how police investigate themselves. “Police, by and large, shouldn’t police themselves. They are not good at it and can’t call somebody out. I think we need to externalize internal affairs of the deparment,” she said.
Whalen talked briefly about the notion of defunding the police and how that idea is viewed differently.
“I feel the concept is funding different approaches to emergency situations,” he said. He also pointed to the city’s recent decision to hire an embedded social worker – a position designed to assist police in working with social and economic situations.
Hayford Oleary said individuals experience different outcomes when dealing with police, admitting he’s heard from residents about negative experiences. He also said that studying arrest data and other related issues could be a good start to equalizing law enforcement among all residents.
Vizecky pointed to a specific incident this past summer when a resident was stopped because of a warrant that was actually issued for a different person. When describing the interaction between police and the wrongfully accused person, it “was a respectful interaction.” While only one incident, he said it was an example of how city personnel can work to end the racial inequalities.
Trautmann said the city must work to develop the tools to look more closely at the interactions between law enforcement and residents and that officers who are not a good fit for the city and police department should be dismissed.
COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact and effect on the city budget is an issue that won’t go away soon, but candidates suggested it might not be as strongly felt in Richfield if various actions fall into place.
When asked what he might cut out of the budget if needed, Whalen said the city has not yet faced the need for drastic cuts. He also pointed to potential help from the state for cities that could ease the pain.
“If state makes funds available I don’t think we’ll need to make drastic cuts,” he said.
Vizecky said it’s crucial to preserve essential services. “I hope money shows up from the state and we don’t have problems,” he said. Most importantly, he said it was crucial for the city to keep the lights, water and sewer, and public safety services going, stating that “as someone who worked in a large corporation, I have experience to handle those tough decisions.”
Onesiron was direct in her response: “Our water pipes are 60 years old and we’re running helter skelter when we have to patch here and there. Keep our water clean and running for homeowners and businesses,” she said.
Trautmann said he was grateful for the city’s leadership and staff for working through budget issues. He acknowledged the staff for having the institutional knowledge and experience with budget issues during past downturns in the economy.
“They have gone through significant recessions in the last decade and still have institutional knowledge that was here when the state eliminated aid a decade ago and we were left in a terrible position. I’m proud of the foresight to make decisions on the front end so we could avoid a crisis,” Trautmann said.
Hayford Oleary pointed to the fact that the city raises 70% of revenue through property taxes. He said, “we should continue to grow the tax base so people have services they like and taxes are reasonable for everyone.”
Redevelopment
Each of the candidates were given an minute to answer the following questions in composite: “What are your thoughts on redevelopment that meets the needs of the modern Richfield, especially the future of the Hub area? What influence does the city have when private property is sold and the new owner decides to redevelop? What limitations does the city face in working with a developer?”
Onesiron responded by recalling projects that required residents to move because “the deal was done.” She went on to say that “builders are unworthy to tie the shoelaces of the man who built my house.”
Trautmann, when speaking directly about The Hub, said the city doesn’t own the property, that it’s “owned by a large real estate investment trust that holds a lot of similar property and had previously had no interest in investing in improvements of the property. The influence the city can have is making strategic investments in infrastructure that surround properties like that and make it more attractive for reinvestment.”
Whalen said, “When we don’t own the property, we have fewer levers.” As for The Hub specifically, he favors development that would include a mix of retail, offices and housing. He said making it more of a destination and doing so with the future in mind would be preferable.
Hayford Oleary said he gets “sick and tired” of the city’s explanation that “we don’t own it and can’t do anything about it.”
In describing how the city in the past has engaged in “aggressive planning of areas where there are private property owners,” he noted that a long-term vision is necessary.
“I think it’s important we be doing the same with The Hub site,” Oleary said. “Obviously, we can’t take their property. We need to work with them.
But we need to have a clear city vision and need to have our ducks in a row to make sure we get high quality development.
“My own personal perspective on The Hub is that I would love to see it become a mix of housing, retail and office, but that’s one perspective of 35,000. I want to be sure that we are getting many people to the table to be sure that this is a long-term redevelopment that will serve us in the future.”
Vizecky admitted that redeveloping The Hub “is a real challenge. The reality is most of these properties, especially this one ... is held by a publicly-traded company that has assets. ... They are a property development company and not a development company. Any improvements they make to the site, they are going to pass on because the retail leases let them pass those costs on to the individual renters.
“I would like to see full occupancy. I’d like a grocery store back on the site. But I’m tempering that want with the economic reality that each one of those businesses that’s currently there is going to pay the price because there isn’t going to be an out-of-pocket remodel. ... If we’re going to have a successful business community, putting more drag on their operations is not the way to do it.”
Other matters
Other questions answered by the candidates included those dealing with environmental sustainability, recycling issues, affordable housing, city engagement and transparency, environmental sustainability and the city’s role in addressing climate change, the city-school relationship and Richfield’s future challenges.
Each of the candidates also presented a closing statement.
All the candidates said they loved living in the city, that they are proud of city staff and leadership, that it’s a great place to raise a family, and that politics is at its best when elected officials and residents work together in making decisions on services and what the city’s future will look like.
To view the entirety of the candidate forum, visit trimurl.co/CsVgzB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.