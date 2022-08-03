Anton Pierson driver finishes 2nd at State Bus Roadeo
Stretching along Lake Street from Uptown to downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit’s Route 21 gives bus drivers ample opportunity to hone their skills as the second-busiest route in the system.
Richfield resident Anton Pierson took advantage of those real-world training grounds on his way to a second-place performance at the 35th-annual Minnesota State Bus Roadeo in Austin July 16.
The main component of the Roadeo, where bus drivers from across the state come together to test their skills, network and get some training, involves a 10-station obstacle course requiring the competitors to weave through a series of traffic cones and squeeze their behemoths into forebodingly tight spaces.
“These spaces are much narrower than the real world. We’re talking a game of inches,” said Pierson, 51, who has driven for Metro Transit for six years.
For Pierson, the technical aspect of driving isn’t the hardest part of the job; what makes it a challenge is all the commotion that surrounds him as he aims his jumbo 60-foot bus through the heart of the Twin Cities.
But all the action is what excites him, too. “I feel that’s one of the hearts of our city,” he said of the Route 21 corridor that marries Minneapolis and St. Paul.
From his perch behind the wheel, he sees the area change day by day. “I like seeing new things. I get to see the new restaurants pop up around town,” Pierson said.
That includes the new Wendy’s on his route.
“The Wendy’s I used to go to – we have a layover there – it was burned to the ground,” he said.
Pierson’s Lake Street route traverses what was the epicenter of the riots and civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. One of the landmarks on the route is the site of the former 3rd Precinct police headquarters that burned in the riots.
Every day on the job, Pierson has watched the Wendy’s and other businesses rebuild. “It’s like seeing a flower come out of the ashes,” he said.
He and his colleagues kept their routes running amid the strife, and through a pandemic that would claim lives among their ranks. “We were one of the few things that were still open and operating. Even when the malls were closed, the restaurants were closed, we stayed open,” Pierson said.
Highlighting that kind of work was a focus of the Bus Roadeo, said Kirk Kuchera, general manager of Southern Minnesota Area Transit, which hosted the Minnesota Public Transit Association event.
“Public transit’s been essential work for the last couple years here. So it’s good for us to be able to highlight our drivers, because they’ve really gone through a lot these last couple years,” Kuchera said.
In addition to the road skills portion of the event, the contest also required drivers to perform a pre-trip vehicle inspection and board and secure a wheelchair-bound person. There was also a training component that involved a safety talk by the Minnesota State Patrol.
Another major aspect of the gathering was the camaraderie, Kuchera noted. “For them to be able to come together and have conversations with one another and share experiences and learn from one another is really invaluable,” he said.
The drivers had a chance to compare notes following the obstacle course challenge, and one thing the Twin Cities drivers were quick to mention was how the buses they drove that day differed from the ones they were used to. A critical component, the mirrors, were different, adding a wrinkle for the Metro Transit contingent.
That’s one reason Pierson felt proud to finish second out of 15 drivers in the competition’s large-bus division. “If we had it in the Twin Cities, we would have an advantage because we drive our own buses,” he said.
Placing ahead of Pierson in the competition was Chris Daniels of Rochester Public Transit.
But Pierson doesn’t require an annual competition to derive meaning from his work. When Pierson decided to quit his career in computer sales and start driving a bus, he was following in the footsteps of his father, who drove for the Chicago Transit Authority.
Pierson became acquainted with life on the city bus early in life. “In Chicago we didn’t have school buses. We rode transit,” he explained.
And he learned the importance of serving people with disabilities while accompanying his blind grandmother around town. “I learned as a child to be the eyes for my grandmother navigating public transit in Chicago,” he said.
Now, as Pierson navigates Lake Street, he pines for the day when he can show off his full capabilities. The Bus Roadeo has two divisions, Large Bus and Small Bus, but Pierson most often drives a 60-footer that eclipses both categories.
“Hopefully, one day they can get an extra-large category,” he said.
And hopefully the buses will have the right kind of mirrors.
