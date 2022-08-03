Anton Pierson bus driver 1

Anton Pierson took second place at the Minnesota State Bus Roadeo July 16 in Austin. Pierson, a Richfield resident, has driven a bus for Metro Transit for six years. (Photo courtesy Minnesota Public Transit Association)

Anton Pierson driver finishes 2nd at State Bus Roadeo

Stretching along Lake Street from Uptown to downtown St. Paul, Metro Transit’s Route 21 gives bus drivers ample opportunity to hone their skills as the second-busiest route in the system.

State Roadeo - course and bus

A bus traverses an obstacle course during the Minnesota State Bus Roadeo July 16 in Austin. In addition to navigating the orange cones, drivers had to perform a vehicle inspection and secure someone in a wheelchair as part of the competition. (Photo courtesy Minnesota Public Transit Association)
Anton Pierson bus driver - 2

Anton Pierson stands amongst other drivers near the obstacle course that was part of the Minnesota State Bus Roadeo July 16 in Austin. The Roadeo brought bus drivers from across the state together to test their skills and enjoy some esprit de corps. (Photo courtesy Minnesota Public Transit Association)

