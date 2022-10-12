Teachers and administrators spent a week navigating the aftermath of a shooting outside a Richfield High School football game, and the Richfield School Board reviewed the steps taken before and after the incident during its Oct. 3 meeting.

Gunfire during the Sept. 23 football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy High School at Richfield’s Spartan Stadium suspended the game and sent participants and spectators scurrying for safety. Two people were injured during the incident and a juvenile was arrested and charged in the investigation.

