Teachers and administrators spent a week navigating the aftermath of a shooting outside a Richfield High School football game, and the Richfield School Board reviewed the steps taken before and after the incident during its Oct. 3 meeting.
Gunfire during the Sept. 23 football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy High School at Richfield’s Spartan Stadium suspended the game and sent participants and spectators scurrying for safety. Two people were injured during the incident and a juvenile was arrested and charged in the investigation.
The incidents, and rumors of violence during the game, raised questions about the district’s procedures leading up to kickoff.
“I’m very proud of what we did leading up to the game,” Boardmember Rachel Banks Kupcho told the board. “I don’t feel like we could have done anything differently,” she added. “If somebody wants to do something, they’re going to do it.”
Asst. Supt. Latanya Daniels detailed the district’s response to the rumors of an act of violence during the game and outlined its response after the incident.
Rumors of a possible fight involving Richfield and Bloomington students circulated two days before the game, according to Daniels. The district began an investigation. Administrators first spoke to students who were identified as alleged players in the incident, questioning them about what they know. As other students are identified through those interviews, those students are questioned, as well, Daniels explained.
Concurrently, the district contacted Bloomington officials regarding the rumors, comparing the findings between the two schools in looking for congruences between the rumors in each high school, according to Daniels.
“There was no credibility around the rumors that had been shared,” she told the board.
That didn’t stop Richfield leaders from taking additional precautions during the Sept. 23 football game, which was Richfield’s homecoming game. Approximately 20 additional district employees were added for the game, and Richfield Police officers were hired to provide a presence at the game, as well, Daniels said.
A separate stadium entrance, restroom area and concession stand was designated for use by visiting fans, and only students with current school identification, in good standing, were admitted, Daniels noted.
“I really don’t think that there’s anything else we could have done with the information that we had,” she said.
Boardmember Eric Carter asked why the added measures weren’t communicated to the community prior to kickoff of the football game. Daniels said the lack of an advisory was a missed opportunity that administrators would consider in the future.
The suspension of the game resulted in the immediate canceling of the remaining district events through the weekend, including a homecoming dance. The suspect in the shooting was arrested that weekend, but the district’s secondary schools were closed on Monday, Sept. 26, due to an online threat.
The district sent out updates regarding its response to the Friday night incident during the weekend as meetings among district leaders began the morning after to prepare the district’s response, which included providing resources for dealing with the incidents to students, their families and staff, according to Daniels.
Classes resumed in the secondary schools Sept. 27 with a police officer available at Richfield High School throughout the school day, and additional police patrols at other district buildings, she noted.
Boardmember Crystal Brakke asked how students had responded to the incident when they returned to school. Daniels said there was a sense of numbness to what had occurred. “They felt like we were overreacting to what had occurred,” she explained, noting that there was some happiness as students gathered that Tuesday morning, as they were happy to be back together and see each other.
Some students wanted to know when the homecoming dance would be rescheduled, and the district is attempting to do that, Daniels said.
Brakke noted that Daniels described the students as resilient in response to the incident, and said that their resilience was a result of surviving something they should never have to survive. While there’s a tendency to point fingers regarding the incident and actions before or after the fact, it was disappointing that the conversations lacked a discussion regarding the access to guns that exists in society, specifically for young people, she explained.
“Our students are growing up in a generation where gun violence has become normal,” Kupcho said. As district leaders consider ways to address potential threats, it feels next to impossible to consider all of these things and to know what to do in every scenario, she explained.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.