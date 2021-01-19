To the Editor:
At the monthly meeting of our Veterans for Peace Chapter I was given the task of contacting the national executive director to request that he let Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi know that we appreciated her visit with Pentagon officials to express her concern regarding President Trump having the nuclear codes after the Capitol riots.
Why should it come to this? We are kidding ourselves if we believe that having a more stable person in charge is the only answer. In my opinion, no one is good enough to have these weapons.
A couple of years ago, a member of Women Against Military Madness, Marie Braun, and I were invited to participate on a panel with Beatrice Fihn, the director of the International Campaign to Ban Nuclear Weapons. This panel was held at the Nobel Peace Prize Forum at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
Beatrice earlier had accepted the prize in Stockholm, Sweden, on behalf of her organization for the work they did in promoting this treaty and was also the keynote speaker at the Forum at Augsburg. Marie and I gave a presentation on our work that included education and support for this treaty.
One of the things that our respective organizations did was to obtain face-to-face signatures on paper petitioning our Minnesota congressional delegation to support this treaty. We collected signatures from all of the 851 incorporated towns and cities in Minnesota, and I am happy to say that, of those, there were 529 signatures from Bloomington, and 671 from Richfield.
It is widely known that the two existential threats facing our planet are climate change and nuclear war. Therefore, it is incumbent for all to face these threats, including all bodies of government. The Atomic Bulletin of Scientists Doomsday Clock is at 100 seconds to midnight. It is not too much to demand that the nine nuclear nations come together and adhere to this verifiable and necessary treaty, and we encourage support in that demand.
Stephen McKeown
Richfield
