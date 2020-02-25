Made possible by a $2.6 million 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant
A partnership linking two prominent organizations with the Richfield School District was officially recognized at a celebration hosted Feb. 20 at Richfield Middle School.
Complete with balloons, yogurt parfaits, students promoting their participation and a number of school and city officials, as well as representatives of the YMCA and Boys and girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, the celebration helped launch efforts that have already begun for students.
The new program, which was made possible by a $2.6 million 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, is expanding after-school and summer learning opportunities for Richfield students in grades K-12.
Beacons Centers include Centennial Elementary School, Richfield Middle School, and Richfield High School.
To date, there are approximately 500 students enrolled in programs through Beacons.
• Centennial Elementary: 160 enrolled in tumbling, gym games, literacy, girls/boys groups, and arts and crafts
• Richfield Middle School:150 students enrolled in art, gym games, literacy, girls/boys/gender-neutral groups, and homework heroes
• Richfield High School: 160 students enrolled in boxing, scrapbooking, cosmetology and video gaming
During the first year of the three-year grant, the Beacons team is launching a network of partners and engaging youth in program participation.
The Beacons Network is an established and proven collaboration that brings together the nation’s largest youth development organizations––the YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs, a local community and a school district––Richfield, in this case.
In Minnesota, the Beacons Network has a 20-year history, serving more than 4,000 youth and 2,000 families in Minneapolis. Thursday’s program began with a welcome from Dr. Carla Hines, principal at Richfield Middle School.
Richfield School District Superintendent Steven Unowsky spoke for a few minutes about the innovations the district is undertaking to meet community needs and was followed by Beacons alum Sorena Yang, who spoke about why Beacons is important to her.
Glen Gunderson, president and CEO of YMCA, and Terryl Brum, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, provided comments about the power of partnerships.
Hayley Tompkins, the Beacons Network program executive, described the Beacons model and impact, and the program concluded with Amy Viiayrack, the Richfield Beacons Network executive, who engaged the audience to reflect on their hopes and dreams for the children of the school district involved in the program.
Snacks, student activities, and the opportunity to network for those attending continued after the program.
For more information, visit beaconsmn.org.
