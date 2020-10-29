A "From Farmers to Families" food distribution will be held 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 30, at the Richfield Baptist Church, 6215 Oliver Ave., Richfield.

About 1,00 to 1,200 boxes of food containing meat, dairy and vegetables will be distributed to those attending.

The distribution will be held via a drive-through at the church. 

For more information, call 612-869-5821.

