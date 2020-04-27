Projects around the metro will proceed; COVID-19 won’t have cause delays
The message, according to Jack Broz, the city of Richfield’s transportation engineer, is that road construction will forge full speed ahead in the city of Richfield and around the metro this spring, summer, and fall.
“The message is that the construction will be advancing as scheduled,” Broz said, “but the reduced traffic will result in fewer hours of congestion,” he added.
The construction on the ground will continue as planned, with crews practicing social distancing when possible.
Other COVID-19-influenced changes will affect how the planners receive their information.
According to Broz, a virtual open house providing information about the 65th Street reconstruction project that started April 20 will be available online until Monday, April 27.
The project as planned, according to information on the city’s website, “is moving forward with the preliminary design ... the ‘Phase 1’ project was paused last August to better align with potential redevelopment in the area. This year, we are picking up where we left off and focusing on the entire length of 65th Street from Nicollet Avenue to Rae Drive/66th Street and we are also including pedestrian improvements along Lyndale from 64th to 66th street.”
On the open house website, residents will have an opportunity to learn about the 65th Street project and to comment on solutions being considered during the project design.
The city’s website states the project will “improve the pavement conditions, replace deteriorating sidewalks, and upgrade aging underground utilities, while improving operational safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles.”
With the design phase scheduled to continue through fall 2020, construction is expected to start in the spring of 2021 and continue through the fall. In addition to that project, crews are also just finishing up the Lyndale reconstruction that took place last summer.
“The project should be completed in about a month, weather permitting,” Broz said.
Other projects that will be underway in Richfield are:
• 66th streetscape final landscaping
• Mill and overlay program
• Nicollet Avenue mill and overlay, and medians (county project)
• I-35W-76th to 66th Street (MnDOT project)
• Highway 5 “Around the Airport” (MnDOT project)
• Orange Line transitway (Metro Transit).
Broz said that the state and county construction projects may be more significant in 2020 than the projects the city is handling.
“I think the MnDOT, Metro Transit and county projects may have more of an impact this year,” he said.
The milling and overlay, according to the city’s website is designed “to preserve the base life of the asphalt roads by implementing an accelerated mill and overlay program because Richfield roads are 20 years past their expected life.”
2020 is the sixth and final year of that program. The ongoing work, in the end, will “mill and overlay 85 of the 100 miles of Richfield’s residential streets. The remaining 15 miles have either already been completed in conjunction with previous projects or will be completed as part of upcoming future projects.”
Other projects have been stalled by funding or a decision not to move ahead with them at this time.
Broz said the city has decided to hold off on the 73rd Street project. That project had also been scheduled for a public house this spring, but that is now on hold.
In addition, the 77th Street underpass project is waiting for the approval of funding through the state bonding bill yet to be passed by the Legislature.
Other Hennepin County projects
Information about the I-35W Richfield concrete repair from 66th to 76th streets is available at trimurl.co/bmwvdp.
The following are some of the upcoming closures around the project:
• The ramp from I-35W south to 76th Street is closed through Friday, May 1.
• The ramp from 76th Street to I-35W north is closed through Friday, May 1.
• The ramp from 76th Street to I-35W south is closed through Friday, May 1.
• The right lane of I-35W north is closed between 66th and 76th through Friday, May 1.
• The right lane of I-35W south is closed between 66th and 76th through Friday, May 1.
• UPDATE: I-35W is closed in both directions between I-494 and Highway 62 Friday, May 1 to Monday, May 4.
• I-35W is reduced to two lanes in each direction between 76th and 86th streets from 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, through 6 a.m. Aug. 31.
• Watch for reduced lanes on I-494 in both directions nightly from Tuesday, April 21, through Aug. 31.
For more information, visit trimurl.co/hYByap
