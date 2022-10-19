Replicating an executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Richfield has passed its own ordinance prohibiting the practice of conversion therapy for minors and vulnerable adults.
Also known as reparative therapy, the ordinance prohibits any practice or treatment by a provider that seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
The council approved the second reading of the ordinance unanimously at its Oct. 11 meeting.
The state’s executive order was signed by the governor this past summer, and Richfield’s ordinance is essentially a backup for Richfield should that executive order expire, Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary confirmed.
In Minnesota, there have been bills introduced in the Minnesota House and Senate which would have banned conversion therapy statewide, but no law has yet passed, the council’s memo noted.
“This harmful practice should be banned,” Councilmember Ben Whalen said. “Even calling it therapy is not accurate.”
He was critical of the failed state effort to pass a conversion therapy ban, blaming Senate Republican leadership from blocking it. “Everyone deserves to have their sexual orientation, their gender expression, their gender identity affirmed, celebrated,” he added.
“Even if you need it boiled down to just saving lives, that’s what this is about,” he explained. “I’m excited that we are passing this backup at the local level, and I hope that it becomes irrelevant as we get a statewide ban, or a nationwide ban, in the near future.”
Councilmember Simon Trautmann read a summary of the city’s findings, noting that the proposal was first considered during a council work session in June and has since been reviewed by city staff and the Human Rights Commission prior to the council’s vote. Research shows that conversion therapy is harmful to those who have undergone the practice. According to a national survey on LGBTQ+ mental health, 42 percent of LGBTQ+ youth who have undergone conversion therapy have attempted suicide, compared to 17 percent for those who have not, Trautmann noted.
The ordinance applies to any licensed medical or mental health professional, including licensed mental health counselors, marriage and family therapists, social workers and any physicians, psychologists, psychotherapists, certified chemical dependency professionals, counselors or advisers, and their associates and trainees.
It does not apply to members of the clergy or religious officials who are acting in their roles as providers of religious counseling.
The ordinance does not affect mental health services that provide assistance to an individual undergoing gender transition or confirmation, facilitate an individual’s acceptance, support, understanding, exploration or development of gender identity or sexual orientation, or prevent or address unlawful conduct or unsafe sexual practices or services are required by a court order, decision or judgment of a judicial officer.
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said she had been asked how the enforcement would be enforced. “Like a lot of our ordinances, this really depends on complaints,” Regan Gonzalez noted.
City Attorney Mary Tietjen noted that investigation and follow up would commence upon reports of a alleged violation of the ordinance.
“Please report it to our city staff,” Regan Gonzalez added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.