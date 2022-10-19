Replicating an executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Richfield has passed its own ordinance prohibiting the practice of conversion therapy for minors and vulnerable adults.

Also known as reparative therapy, the ordinance prohibits any practice or treatment by a provider that seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

