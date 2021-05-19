Bids to be let this month, construction to start mid-summer
The Richfield City Council approved a resolution at its May 11 meeting to commit $976,767 toward funding for the 77th Street Underpass Project, a stamp of approval that was needed to keep the project moving toward construction.
The long-awaited project will connect 77th Street east and west of Highway 77 and address regional traffic issues on the I-494 corridor through Richfield and Bloomington.
Bids for the project are to be let this month and shovels-in-the-ground construction is slated to begin mid-summer, continue through 2022, and be completed in early 2023.
The staff report presented to the council stated, “The city’s share of project costs is a requirement of Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) before they will release the state bonding money for the project. In order for MMB staff to sign off on the final funding package, a resolution from the city explicitly committing to Richfield’s share of the project costs must be approved by the city council.”
The city plans to pay for its share of the project through a variety of funds.
Project construction costs are estimated at $19,979,292 and will be covered by the following sources:
• State Bond: $11,690,000
• Federal: $3,286,835
• State, Federal and State Match Funds: $4,000,000
• MnDOT Demolition Funds: $25,691
• Local: $976,766
• Metropolitan Airports Commission Funds
• Three Rivers Park District Funds
• MSA
• City Utility Funds
