Richfield’s property tax levy will increase by its highest percentage in six years, and garnered praise from the Richfield City Council.
As area cities ponder 2023 property tax levies in excess of 10%, Richfield approved a 6.6% increase at its Dec. 13 council meeting. Although the 2023 levy increase is the highest in six years, it has ranged between 4.87% and 6.11% during the past five years.
The 6.6% increase was attributed in part to the inflationary costs of maintaining the city’s operations and the challenges of maintaining a work force to carry out the city’s functions. Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary praised the city’s staff for its efforts to minimize the increase in light of the fiscal challenges the city is facing.
“That effort to keep property taxes reasonable is very obvious,” he said.
The levy will generate $26.8 million toward the city’s general fund operations, debt service, an equipment and technology levy and an Economic Development Agency levy. The general fund will receive $21.2 million, which is about 80% of the levy, with debt service accounting for $4.1 million.
At a 6.6% increase, the tax levy is less than the inflation rate, City Manager Katie Rodriguez noted.
Budget highlights and figures were presented by Finance Manager Kumud Verma during the city’s truth-in-taxation hearing, held prior to the regular City Council meeting:
Personnel costs account for approximately 70% of the general fund expenditures. By department, the city spends about 39% of its general fund revenue on public safety, 18% on the Fire Department, 17 percent on public works and 8% on recreation services.
The city is using a reserve fund transfer of $500,000 to keep the levy at 6.6%. The city has about $8 million in its reserve fund, and annual transfers are planned in the coming years to help erase the negative fund reserves for the city’s ice arena and pool. It is projected that the city’s reserve fund balance will be between $2.5 and $3 million in 2028.
For an average homeowner in Richfield, the property tax increase is $163. In 2022, the average home was valued at $266,000. An average home in 2023 is estimated at $308,000 based upon the Hennepin County assessor’s report on Richfield market values, which increased an average of 15.94%.
For the average homeowner, the city’s share of the 2022 property taxes was $1,428. The $163 increase raises the total to $1,591, an increase of $13.60 per month.
If a $266,000 home saw no increase in value, its property taxes would decrease $54 in 2023. Most homes, however, increased in value during 2022.
