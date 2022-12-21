Richfield’s property tax levy will increase by its highest percentage in six years, and garnered praise from the Richfield City Council.

As area cities ponder 2023 property tax levies in excess of 10%, Richfield approved a 6.6% increase at its Dec. 13 council meeting. Although the 2023 levy increase is the highest in six years, it has ranged between 4.87% and 6.11% during the past five years.

