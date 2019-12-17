Former Richfield High School and Southwest Christian hockey players are encouraged to take part in the third alumni hockey game set for Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Richfield Ice Arena.

Richfield alumni on the bench

Richfield High School alumni hockey players pose for a photo at Rink 1 at Richfield Ice Arena.

The 5-on-5 no-check game will begin at 5 p.m. with warm-ups slated for 4:30 p.m. Friends and family are encouraged to attend for free. The game will  wrap up at 6:15 p.m. Food and beverages will be provided for the alumni after the game in the lobby until 7 p.m., including chili provided by Local Roots.

Current assistant coach and Richfield alum Sam Carlson is organizing the event and anticipates over 40 alumni from the 1980s through 2019 will take part. If interested, contact Carlson at carlson.sam.c@gmail.com. All players are asked to meet in the front entrance to receive a jersey, which needs to be returned after the game.

Alumni can stick around to watch the NAHL’s Minnesota Magicians play Fairbanks at 7 p.m. for no charge.

Richfield/Southwest Christian boys hockey apparel will be on sale and donations will be accepted for the Hendrickson Foundation. 

Alumni planning to attend include Jake McCoy, Erik Westrum, Dan Hendrickson, Dave Shute, Jeff Carlson, Mark Guggenberger and more.

