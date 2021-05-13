First live performance by students in a year
Richfield High School Theatre Department, with special arrangement with Music Theatre International, will open Disney’s “Frozen - 30-minute adaptation,” 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, May 13, in the high school auditorium, 7001 Harriet Ave.
The performances are to be held
• Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m.
• Friday, May 14, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, May 15, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m.
Tickets are available online at schoolpay.com and in-person 30 minutes before the start of each performance.
Rows will be blocked to provide social distancing, and face masks are required.
Tickets are $6, but students in grades K-5 will have a $4 admission. Pre-K and younger are free.
An opening night special for RHS students, $4; Sunday is senior citizen discount day, $4.
This version of “Frozen” is a 30-minute adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, which was based on the 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios film. The production features all of the songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by the creators of the film score.
The director, Stephanie Burt, has been working with students in-person over the past few weeks, but said the past year had been difficult on everyone associated with theater.
Prior to the opening performance, four cast members reflected on their theater experiences, how the past year has affected them and how it will help them in their future endeavors.
Their comments follow.
Jenna Lankey
I’m in the 12th grade, and will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in Interior Design. I’ve been involved in theater since freshman year. I’ve participated in “Legally Blonde (2018),” “Pride and Prejudice (2018),” “9 to 5 (2019),” and many more. I love participating in theater because it gives me a chance to showcase my talents and be in a school activity that isn’t a sport. Theater has helped me make some great friends, as well as have fun! The biggest challenge I’ve faced has been learning lines, because unfortunately I do NOT have the greatest memory! When COVID hit it was pretty disappointing. We were supposed to put on “High School Musical,” and I was going to have my first lead role. Missing out on the spring musical was hard because it’s something I look forward to all year, but I’m so happy that we’re able to put one on this year! As we near opening night I am anxious in a good way, and I can’t wait for our hard work to pay off.
Jillian Turner
I am about to graduate from Richfield High School and attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison for English and Journalism.
I have been starring in productions at Richfield for 3 years. My first show was “Pride and Prejudice” in 2018. I was also in “9 to 5” in 2019. Richfield was going to put on “High School Musical” in 2020, but unfortunately it was canceled.
I think the biggest rewards of being in theater are the feeling of finally showcasing something you have been working on for months and really stepping out of your comfort zone! Unlike sports or some other activities, you only have one shot in theatre to show people what you’ve got, so you have to make the most of it and I think we really try our best. I also think hearing the audience clap and cheer for you after pushing yourself and being nervous to perform is a huge adrenaline rush.
The biggest challenge I have faced in theater is probably feeling like I am doing good enough for myself, my director, and my cast mates. It is really hard to accept that what I am giving is enough and well done, so pushing past the voices in my head telling me everything I’m doing wrong is tough sometimes.
We were in the middle of rehearsals for “High School Musical” when it got cut short because of COVID. It was the worst feeling to drop everything and know we were never going to pick it back up because we were working really hard and getting super excited for the show to be performed! It just felt like a huge waste. I got involved in voice lessons to work on some singing techniques and to keep practicing. I also was cast in a production of “Hamlet” with an outside company. That also got canceled, unfortunately, but it was good experience.
As opening night approaches I am really nervous about my solo, “Let it Go,” but I’m so, so, so excited to perform on stage with my friends for a real, live audience! It’s been a while since things have felt somewhat normal, so having family and friendly faces in the audience while we put on a show for them is going to be so much fun!
Jesse Navarro Vazquez
I’m in my senior year of high school. In the future, I want to continue in the performing arts programs whether that would be in theatre or with my own songs that I’m writing.
I’ve been involved in high school theatre for a little more than 2 years now. I’ve been in “9 to 5 “in the spring of 2019, and “Miss Nelson” during that fall.
The biggest rewards I’ve experienced in theatre include having more confidence on stage, and having such a great time with my friends. Performing is so much fun.
My biggest challenges are probably having to step out of my comfort zone for a few shows.
I was so disappointed last year when “High School Musical” was canceled because I was so excited to put the whole show together. I kept practicing my singing and doing dramatic readings of some things I’ve written with my friends.
I’m ecstatic about opening night. I’m so glad that we’re able to have a show this year and I’ll give it my best!
Brianna Wieman
I’m a senior and I am fully committed to the University of Minnesota! I plan to go for Nursing.
This is my third year doing theater. My first show was “9-5” during my sophomore year and that has been my favorite show so far :).
The biggest reward I get is just time with my friends and I love getting to meet all the new people coming in.
The biggest challenge this year has definitely been the schedule and how many rehearsals we had to miss just due to COVID and other things.
I am so excited to be performing! It is my last production, but I am super excited to have an audience.
