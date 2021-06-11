Neither COVID-19, nor even the random rainstorm could have kept the more than 270 Richfield High School seniors from graduating Wednesday, June 9.
While these graduates endured the pandemic for much of both their junior and senior years, it was the pounding rainstorm that hit Richfield about 90 minutes before the start of commencement exercises that had most on pins and needles on graduation night.
However, the clouds parted and yes, commencement commenced.
Following the introductions of administration and staff by Principal Stacy Theien-Collins, the senior class strode onto the football field backed by the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” as performed by a recording of the Minnesota Orchestra.
The National Anthem was performed by the Richfield High School Concert Choir and Theien-Collins offered the welcome.
A musical tribute of “We Won’t Stop Dreaming” by Pinkzebra was the concert choir’s last performance of the night and was followed by student speakers, Luz Luna Apodaca, Cormac Bartlett, and Fametta Zubah.
A rousing performance of “Big Noise From Winnetka, arranged by Paul Lavender, was performed by members of the Richfield High School Band, after which Superintendent Steve Unowsky presented the Class of 2021 for the presentation of diplomas.
Closing remarks were punctuated at the end with the tradition toss of the mortarboards into the air as students left the stadium to meet with family and friends.
