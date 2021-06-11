RI17STArhsGraduation7SMALL.jpg
The traditional toss of the mortarboard is the culmination of every graduate’s years of hard work in earning a diploma.

Commencement ceremony held June 9

Neither COVID-19, nor even the random rainstorm could have kept the more than 270 Richfield High School seniors from graduating Wednesday, June 9.

While these graduates endured the pandemic for much of both their junior and senior years, it was the pounding rainstorm that hit Richfield about 90 minutes before the start of commencement exercises that had most on pins and needles on graduation night.

However, the clouds parted and yes, commencement commenced.

Following the introductions of administration and staff by Principal Stacy Theien-Collins, the senior class strode onto the football field backed by the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” as performed by a recording of the Minnesota Orchestra.

The National Anthem was performed by the Richfield High School Concert Choir and Theien-Collins offered the welcome.

Luz “Lucy” Luna Apodaca was one of three student speakers at the June 9 Richfield High School commencement ceremony. Cormac Bartlett and Fametta Zubah also addressed the crowd.

A musical tribute of “We Won’t Stop Dreaming” by Pinkzebra was the concert choir’s last performance of the night and was followed by student speakers, Luz Luna Apodaca, Cormac Bartlett, and Fametta Zubah.

A rousing performance of “Big Noise From Winnetka, arranged by Paul Lavender, was performed by members of the Richfield High School Band, after which Superintendent Steve Unowsky presented the Class of 2021 for the presentation of diplomas.

Joe Carr expresses his joy in making his way across the stage to receive his high school diploma.

Closing remarks were punctuated at the end with the tradition toss of the mortarboards into the air as students left the stadium to meet with family and friends.

Members of the Richfield High School band work their way through “Big Noise From Winnetka” during the Richfield High School commencement ceremony held Wednesday, June 9, at the football field.
Layla Siferllah-Griffin is pleased to accept her Richfield High School diploma during the commencement ceremony held June. 9.
Brian Hernandez Hernandez is animated while making his way to picking up his Richfield High School diploma June 9.
Raj Harold enjoys the commencement ceremony held for Richfield High School graduating seniors Wednesday, June 9.
More than 270 seniors graduated from Richfield High School on Wednesday, June 9.

