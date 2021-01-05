Divided Legislature is a challenge, but one Howard feels can be overcome
Rep. Michael Howard (D-Richfield) will enter his second term in the Minnesota House of Representatives with challenges that he said will have a level of difficulty not seen in some time.
With COVID-19 impacting every corner of the state, Howard, via email, answered questions from the Sun Current about his next term and how he will approach not only the pandemic, but other issues faced by state legislators as well.
Q. What are your top three priorities for the next legislative session?
A. In 2021, we must continue to help Minnesotans stay safe during the pandemic and help those who are struggling to weather the economic storms caused by the pandemic. Here are our top three priorities:
1) Protect Public Health: COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 3,000 Minnesotans. Beyond this, many more are struggling with the long-term effects of a virus we still don’t fully understand. Our top priority is to continue battling this virus and doing all we can to keep our neighbors safe. Thankfully, there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine that has arrived. Still, it will be many months before it is available to the community at-large. We need to support our health care providers, doctors, nurses and home health care workers who are keeping us safe and each do our part to wear a mask, limit social gatherings and reduce the spread of the virus.
2) Economic Security for Minnesotans: COVID-19 has hurt families, workers and small businesses through no fault of their own. The Legislature must step up and help those most in need to weather these economic storms. Specifically, I will continue fighting for housing assistance for renters and homeowners because if we are asking Minnesotans to stay home and stay safe we should ensure they can afford the roof over their head.
3) Budget with our values: This is a budget year and because of the virus, our economy and state budget have suffered. With so many struggling, the last thing we should do is resort to budget cuts that reduce health care for families and people with disabilities. In addition, we should learn lessons of past budget mistakes and reject budget gimmicks like borrowing from our schools.
Let’s set out to ensure Minnesotans have access to homes they can afford, quality child care, and health care that gives them safety and security. We should also pass guaranteed paid family medical leave for Minnesotans.
We will need to raise new revenue to make these investments, but they should not come from tax increases on the vast majority of Minnesotans or small businesses. Instead, we should raise taxes on the ultra-wealthy and big corporations who have made billions during the pandemic.
Q. What do you see as the biggest challenges for the House in 2021?
A. Helping Minnesotans stay safe and recover from the pandemic will be the priority that most of us share. That said, how we move forward is likely to be contentious. Minnesota again has the only divided Legislature in the country.
Often over the past year Senate Republicans have minimized the threat of COVID-19 and have been uninterested in working together to bring forward solutions. I hope this will change in the new year and that we can find creative ways to work together to build our communities back even stronger.
Q. What are you hearing from constituents as their biggest fears and biggest hopes as the new year approaches? What specifically will you do to help them allay those fears and realize their hopes?
A. One of the most challenging aspects of 2020 has been the uncertain path of the pandemic. This uncertainty has challenged public officials and created fear and anxiety for families and small businesses that do not know what to expect at the next turn. Our family has felt this as we brought a new child into this world in September and had another start the kindergarten year in front of a computer.
I will not pretend to tell our community I know what exactly the future will bring, but I do find hope in the many ways our community has responded and supported one another and that with a vaccine on the horizon and all of our collective action, we can emerge from the fog of 2020 and chart out a better path in 2021.
Q. Describe your successes in 2020 and how you will use those as a springboard toward other issues in 2021.
A. I was proud to carry and pass the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, which is now the law of the land. We passed this nation-leading law despite a divided Legislature and I’m hopeful it can be a model for us to tackle big challenges on a bipartisan basis in the future.
Staying connected during the pandemic is more important than ever, even if it is over Zoom or e-mail. Please feel free to e-mail with your questions or ideas at rep.michael.howard@house.mn.
