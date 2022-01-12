Schaefer, Weiss guide Spartans at early-season meets
With 19 skiers graduating in 2021, Richfield’s Nordic skiing coach Steven Mills believed the 2021-22 season would be one of rebuilding and establishing the next group to lead the Spartans while navigating a second season with COVID-19.
“COVID had us on our heels, but we are fortunate to get the season going,” Mills said about the cooperative Richfield and Holy Angels program. “I’m proud of the parents and kids who helped us get this season going.”
Mills noted how invaluable Nordic skiing and sports, in general, have been for kids during the pandemic.
“Nordic gets them outside during the winter and serves as an antidote for those who are otherwise cooped up,” he said.
A unique ski rental program has allowed students who might not be able to compete to do so with the necessary equipment.
“It’s a lot of work to maintain it. But without the rental program, I’m not sure if we would have a team,” Mills said. The program is about a dozen years old and has room to store and maintain skis as part of the high school renovations near the weight room.
Led by five senior captains – Henry Schaefer, Alex Clary, Michael O’Donnell, Bridget Foley and Ava Hanks – Richfield opened the season Dec. 17 at a Metro West Conference skate meet at Hyland Park Reserve.
The boys placed fifth out of seven teams scoring 163 points with the top three skiers among the top 22 overall.
Schaefer led the way finishing 18th overall in 14 minutes, 8 seconds followed by freshman Finnian Sheeley (21st in 14:21.9), O’Donnell (22nd in 14:23.3), Clarity (37th in 15:30.9) and senior Caden Gilbert (44th in 16:56.4).
The girls also garnered fifth place with 166 points and two skiers among the top 18 times. Juniors Maggie Weiss and Jaci Hintz led the team in 16th (16:29.1) 18th (16:34.5), respectively. Foley was 30th (18:34.7) and Hanks was 35th (19:18.3).
Three days later the team returned to action in the Metro West Sprint Relays at Hyland where the boys placed third with 185 points, 37 points ahead of fourth-place Orono and 26 points behind runner-up St. Louis Park.
Richfield’s A and B relays placed 10th and 11th, respectively.
The girls placed fourth with 176 points, 27 points behind third-place Bloomington and 30 points behind runner-up Chaska-Chan. The Spartans A, B and C relays finished 12th, 17th and 18th.
In an instruction-intense sport like Nordic skiing, Mills is thankful to have three assistant coaches, including two program alumni giving back to the program. Jacob Bauer and Caitlin O’Donnell are joined by head cross country coach Marty Huberty, who is helping out with about a third of the practices and meets. Bauer has state meet experience and went on to ski at UW-Green Bay on scholarship. O’Donnell is in the process of completing her degree in physical therapy at St. Benedict’s and has a younger brother on the team.
As a co-op for the seventh season, Mills feels a mid-pack finish is realistic with a younger team. He pushed for the Spartans to remain in the Metro West Conference after the other athletic programs moved to the Tri-Metro Conference for the 2019-20 season.
“We tried to see about going to the Tri-Metro to be lined up with the school and district but I would rather be middle-pack in a solid conference,” he said.
As for competing in an invite meet, Mills said it was determined for the safety of everyone to stick with the conference races this year. “The less time the kids are cooped up in vans and hotels the better and it’s a lot less stress for everyone.”
Richfield competes in Section 2 against Bloomington, Edina, Washburn, Southwest, Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Chaska/Chan, Minnetonka, Jordan/Belle Plaine and Holy Family. The meet is scheduled for Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Park, where not only a pursuit but also a new sprint relay will take place.
Remaining Schedule
3:45 p.m. start unless noted
Jan. 11 at Carver Park Reserve (5k skate)
Jan. 18 at Elm Creek Park Reserve (5k classic)
Jan. 25 at Hyland Park Reserve (Metro West Conference Championships) 10 a.m.
Jan. 26 at Hyland Park Reserve (Metro West JV Championships)
Feb. 10 at Wirth (Section 2)
Feb. 16-17 State meet (Giant’s Ridge)
