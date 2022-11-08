Ruiz, Sanchez link up again to lead a senior-heavy roster
Richfield wrapped up its first state boys soccer tournament appearance since winning it all in 1975 with a fourth-place finish last weekend.
Seeded fourth among the eight teams in Class AA, Richfield opened with a thrilling 2-1 win over Worthington at Farmington High School on Oct. 25. Luis Sanchez opened the scoring with a hard-fought play splitting past a defender and he was first to the ball before the keeper.
Antwane Ruiz added a well-placed goal inside the far post for what would be the game-winner to break the tie in the final minutes.
Semifinal shootout
Top-seeded Hill-Murray appeared to be on the ropes early in the Class AA semifinal as Richfield built a 3-1 lead by halftime. Hill-Murray had only conceded two goals to that point all season.
Hill-Murray was relentless in the second half, tying the game at 3-3 with 29 seconds left before pulling out a 4-2 penalty kick shootout for what goes into the history books as a 4-3 victory for the Pioneers.
“The boys poured their hearts out,” Spartans coach Mike Harris said, despite dealing with injuries and yellow cards in the second half took a bit of their intensity. “That had us back on our heels but then to keep pressing in overtime. It was exciting and it’s tough to lose on kicks like that especially with that late lead.”
Firepower early
Ruiz and Sanchez did what they’ve done all season, link up passes with Stephen Raghunath, Alexander Estrada-Cortez and the rest of the roster to put the opposition on their heels from the opening minutes.
“We talked about them being 20-0, scoring 93 goals and we were not going to sit back,” Harris said. “We were surprised they kind of sat back. We were all over their midfield winning balls and it was nice to get that early lead but gave it right back.”
Ruiz scored in the third minute as he created just enough space to his left to fire a low-hard shot from the edge of the penalty area before the Pioneers responded one minute later with a tap-in goal. With 8:30 to go in the opening half Ruiz and Sanchez hooked up with a crossing pass from Ruiz who timed his leap to tuck the ball inside the far post, past the outstretched arms of the Hill-Murray goalkeeper.
The two collided on the play and the Pioneers goalkeeper would miss the rest of the match with a back injury.
About 90 seconds later Richfield made it 3-1 as miscommunication between the Pioneers’ defense and goalkeeper helped Alexander Estrada-Cortez’s shot deflect in for a 3-1 lead.
The Spartans defense weathered a tough Pioneers attack without Ruiz who wasn’t feeling well and sat out the first 20 minutes of the second half.
“That put us back on our heels because when we were able to attack them they weren’t able to get forward out of the back because they were scared to death of Luis and Antwane coming back on them on a counter and that really shifted it and we lost momentum,” Harris said. “Antwane didn’t have everything in him but he was able to get back out there, but we lost the momentum. You could feel it slipping away. I thought 30 more seconds we would’ve had it.”
It took until 13:54 was left on the clock for Hill-Murray to make it a 3-2 game off a set-piece header from Ernest Hanna.
Richfield goalkeeper CJ Madison dove to his right to stop a penalty shot from Pioneer Jacob Dinzeo with 4:27 left in what was a huge confidence boost to the entire Spartans lineup.
Madison noticed Dinzeo was forcing the ball to his left foot, “so I had that in the back of my head and his run-up was very narrow so I knew something shifty was going to happen. I just read it correctly and executed correctly,” Madison said. The Pioneers student section tried their best to distract Madison who filtered out the noise to make the stop. “It definitely put me in a focus to execute to calm down and stop them from putting the ball in the back of the net.”
The tying goal came on a shot from Pioneer Taylor Petrich after several chances fell away from danger leading up to that point.
Two 10-minute overtime halves yielded scoring chances for both teams but neither could find a goal before turning to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
Madison stopped the initial shot but couldn’t match that performance as Hill-Murray converted the next four compared to Richfield scoring on only two shots.
Madison tried to keep an eye on who took shots during the game so he had an idea of their tendencies for the shootout. “[Dinzeo] played an amazing game so I had a feeling once the whistle was blown he would step up which he did,” Madison said. “For penalties if you don’t focus, you’re going to throw yourself off. Twenty percent of it is executing what you want to do and 80 percent of it is making up your mind on what to do.
“The fact I guessed right on any of them is something I’m very happy with.”
Harris said they practiced shootouts a lot and it helped in the section semifinal win against Holy Angels.
“The goalie just made some saves on us,” he said about the way the state semifinal ended.
Richfield won five games in a row to reach the state semifinals, which Harris said was a result of trying new ideas during the regular season to be ready to go for the final push to a state title.
“We were just trying to win a state championship but first get here and then they just threw it all over there today,” Harris said.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton captured the third-place trophy with a 3-0 win over Richfield on Nov. 2 in a game played at West St. Paul Athletic Center.
Reflecting on the accomplishments of the program this season, Madison said it was “mind-blowing to even get this far. It’s been 47 years since we made it here.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.