Richfield wrapped up its first state boys soccer tournament appearance since winning it all in 1975 with a fourth-place finish.
Richfield wrapped up its first state boys soccer tournament appearance since winning it all in 1975 with a fourth-place finish.
Seeded fourth among the eight teams in Class AA, Richfield opened thrilling 2-1 win over Worthington at Farmington High School on Oct. 25. Luis Sanchez opened the scoring with a hard-fought play splitting past a defender and was first to the ball before the keeper.
Antwane Ruiz added a well-placed goal inside the far post for what would be the game-winner to break the tie in the final minutes.
The win guaranteed the Spartans two more games, no matter what, starting with the Nov. 1 semifinal against top-seeded Hill-Murray.
Richfield built a 3-1 lead by halftime against a Hill-Murray defense which conceeded two goals all season.
That lead stood until 29 seconds in regulation when the Pioneers tied it up at 3-3 and went on to win in a penalty shootout 4-2 to advance.
Ruiz scored in the third minute before the Pioneers responded one minute later.
Ruiz set up Sanchez with a go-ahead goal late in the opening half with a cross from the left. Sanchez headed home the ball to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Ruiz gave Richfield an early 1-0 lead in the third minute on a hard, low shot from just inside the 18-yard penalty area. The Pioneers quickly responded with a tap-in goal.
With 8:30 left in the opening half, Ruiz crossed a ball inside the 6-yard box where Sanchez knocked the ball past the diving keeper to make it 2-1.
The Pioneers goalkeeper was injured on the play, eventually leaving the game with a back injury.
About 90 seconds later Richfield made it 3-1 as miscommunication between the Pioneers defense and goalkeeper helped Cortez’s shot deflect in for a 3-1 lead.
Hill-Murray only gave up two goals all season before the first half against Richfield.
The Spartans defense weathered a tough Pioneers attack without Ruiz who wasn’t feeling well and sat out the first 20 minutes of the second half.
It took until 13:54 was left on the clock for Hill-Murray to make it a 3-2 game off a set-piece header from Ernest Hanna.
Richfield goalkeeper CJ Madison dove to his right to stop a penalty shot from Pioneer Jacob Dinzeo with 4:27 left.
The Pioneers forced overtime after scoring with 29 seconds on the clock on a shot from Taylor Petrich. Two 10 minute overtime halves yeilded scoring chances for both teams but couldn’t find a goal before turning to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
Madison stopped the innitial shot but couldn’t match that performance as Hill-Murray converted the next four compared to Richfield scoring on only two shots.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton captured the third-place trophy with a 3-0 win on Nov. 2 in a game played at West St. Paul Athletic Center.
For the full story check out the Nov. 10 edition in the Sun Current.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
