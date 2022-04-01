Mayor says prioritizing family and life balance is her priority
Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez surprised many in the city when she announced via social media on March 31 that she would not be seeking reelection to another term.
“It is with both gratitude and difficulty that I share I will not be seeking re-election this fall. Thank you to the Richfield community for the opportunity to lead by your side,” she wrote on Facebook.
Regan Gonzalez, the state’s first Latina mayor, included with that statement a “Letter to the Richfield Community,” where she wrote, “For the past five and a half years, I have had the pleasure and privilege of serving the city of Richfield: first through two years as a city councilmember, followed by the last three and a half years as mayor. With my current four-year mayoral term coming to a close at the end of this year, I will not seek re-election this fall.”
Regan Gonzalez served as mayor through a pandemic that raised all sorts of issues, especially for the leaders of local governmental units trying to keep services running for the residents.
“During this time (which included incredibly challenging and unprecedented circumstances in our community and society), we have worked together advancing innovative and creative ways to address our most pressing challenges while simultaneously lifting up the talents and contributions of our residents and our community’s assets.”
In the letter, Regan Gonzalez illustrates some of the accomplishments of the city during her time. “We have made our parks and programming more accessible to people, and have led the way in building and modeling a transportation system for the future. We have taken significant steps to embed environmental sustainability and equity within everything we do as a city,” she wrote.
Regan Gonzalez struck a further note of pride in writing, “From revitalizing community spaces, launching new small businesses and advocacy groups to creating art and neighborhood connections, these collective successes will benefit our community for generations.”
In concluding by thanking city staff, businesses, community-based organizations and residents, Regan Gonzalez said she was privileged to have been “working with and leading alongside you.”
She lastly thanked her family and all who have supported her, and concluded, “I plan to continue my commitment to building healthy and inclusive communities in a way that also allows me to prioritize my family and find greater balance.”
