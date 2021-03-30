YWCA award presented to those who embody ‘values and mission’ of organization
Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez has been named this year’s recipient of the YWCA Minneapolis Woman of Power Award.
In announcing the award in a release, the YWCA stated that Regan Gonzalez “embodies the values and mission of YWCA Minneapolis through her extraordinary commitment to social and racial equity, dignity, justice and peace.”
The significance of the honor wasn’t lost on Regan Gonzalez. In fact, it represents the realization that life comes full circle.
“This award is especially special to me because my mom was nominated and received the same award 21 years ago in our hometown. It was called the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award in our community at home. But when I was a kid she received the same award, so it’s very touching for that reason,” Regan Gonzalez said.
Regan Gonzalez grew up in Janesville, Wisconsin, and her mother, Belem, worked for the YWCA for many years.
“It’s a beautiful full circle for my mom and I because the way I was raised was so much exposure to our Latino families and not just the Latino families, but our families of women and children who were victims of domestic and sexual abuse was a catalyst and why I wanted to serve my community as an adult,” Regan Gonzalez said.
The award was presented to Regan Gonzalez for her work not only in public health, which is her day job, but for the initiatives she has encouraged within the city of Richfield since becoming mayor.
In focusing on equity and the people of color in the community, Regan Gonzalez pointed to some of the initiatives that have made an impact in Richfield.
“An example of that is our ‘Tobacco 21’ work that was led in partnership with the community and we had a lot of involvement from youth leaders because our youth and youth of color were disproportionately impacted by things like e-cigarettes and vaping,” she said.
Looking at the policies being considered for change, Regan Gonzalez said there is much more work to do.
“We’ve continued to do a lot of work around affordable housing, but we have a pretty comprehensive set of policies focused on creating new affordable housing and preserving existing affordable housing.”
She went on to say that while working to provide protections for tenants, “we’ve also expanded our affordable housing work to help support community members getting to home ownership. So we did some research and found that Richfield, like a lot of communities, has a large racial inequity in home ownership rates. We are currently going through all of our EDA and HRA programs to see ... where we might want ... to have a stronger focus on supporting disenfranchised communities.”
In its statement, the YWCA said, “She is part of a growing movement to change the face of leadership in Minnesota. She consistently reiterates that it is important for people of color – particularly children – to see leaders who look like them, and she encourages them to follow their dreams, grow their power and change their communities.”
Emphasizing that point, Regan Gonzalez said, “I want to continue to strengthen our focus on racial and health equity in all areas of what the city does. But in order to do that you need to have robust partnerships across the whole community, including communities that are hard to reach, the communities that are most left out of community decision-making and that also requires a robust system and partnership.”
“Maria is a strong and effective leader who makes tangible changes to advance racial and health equity,” said Carolyn Link, president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation and board member of YWCA Minneapolis.
“From tackling racial inequities as mayor of Richfield, to helping improve the health of all Minnesotans through her corporate and board leadership, Maria models a leadership style that transforms systems and inspires emerging leaders along the way.”
Regan Gonzalez said the role that the Y has played in her development is deep-seated.
“The YWCA has played a really important role in my leadership. My mom worked at a YWCA and volunteered in our community for 11 years when I was a kid and it really played a huge role in who I am today.”
When considering her role as a community leader, Regan Gonzalez defers to the people around her.
“True leadership is about leading alongside your community and leading with others. And not one person can be a strong leader without so many other leaders surrounding them and working arm-in-arm. It takes an entire community to lead. I really credit all the tremendous leaders that I get to lead with and have mentored me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”
In addition to her work in health care and city government, Regan Gonzalez is a board member at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation and is a co-founder of La Red Latina de Educación Temprana MN (The Latino Early Childcare Provider Network), a network focused on providing resources to Latina child care providers.
The YWCA Minneapolis established the Woman of Power Award in 2018 to honor women across the Twin Cities who have demonstrated commitment, enthusiasm and support for YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
The Woman of Power Award is presented to an individual each year who has shown extraordinary leadership, dedication and achievement in all of YWCA’s core values – peace, justice, freedom and dignity.
Previous awards went to Shelley Carthen Watson, Sharon Sayles Belton and Kim Nelson.
The 2021 Woman of Power Award will be presented during the 25th anniversary Circle of Women, YWCA’s signature fundraising event.
