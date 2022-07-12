Richfield’s senior Legion team out-hit Legacy Christian 15-3 before winning third-place trophy in a game of rock, paper, scissors
The Richfield Reds and Richfield Blues were part of Richfield’s Karnas Klassic at Spartan Field July 8-10.
Fridley Gold defeated Chesterbird 7-3 in the championship game July 10 to go 3-0 on the weekend after picking up 9-1 victories over Rosemount Gold in the quarterfinal July 8 then DeLaSalle during the July 9 semifinal.
Richfield Reds (4-6) beat DeLaSalle in the third place game by way of rock, paper, scissors after a thunderstorm canceled the game. For the record, it was Drew Lankey with paper, which beat rock near home plate as teammates for both sides were kept in suspense.
Richfield split the two games leading up to the trophy matchup.
The Reds closed out Friday’s action with a thrilling 15-3 win over Legacy Christian in five innings. The Reds erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning and six more runs in the fifth inning.
Payton Gustafson and Jaxon Moon each had two hits, while Gustafson drove in two runs and scored twice.
Alejandro Perez Sanchez picked up one hit to go with two walks. He also drove in one run and scored once. Perez Sanchez earned the complete game win, allowing just one hit and one earned run. He struck out five batters and walked one, while retiring the Legacy batters in order in 4-of-5 innings.
The semifinal found Chesterbird on top in an 11-2 final as the Golden Valley-based team covers primarily players from Class 3A state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Moon highlighted the Richfield box score going 3-for-3. Gustafson and Perez Sanchez each picked up one hit and Perez Sanchez drove in one run.
Gavin Rimarcik and Herber Flores Sanchez also had one hit apiece.
Anderson and Gustafson partnered up on the mound against Chesterbird, striking out six batters over five innings. They allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits and seven walks.
