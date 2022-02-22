Newly drawn 51A means city is no longer split between districts
New legislative district maps are redrawn every decade utilizing new counts from the U.S. Census, with the aim of ensuring that state lawmakers represent an equal number of constituents.
In Richfield that means a city that has been covered by House districts 50A and 63B will be unified under House District 51A, based on redistricting maps released Feb. 15 by a panel appointed by the Minnesota Judicial Branch. Redistricting, the panel explained, “ensures that each voter has equal power to select a representative.”
Due to the newly drawn districts, all members of the state Legislature are up for election this November. Until then, state legislators will continue to represent the districts that were in place before the new maps were released.
For Rep. Michael Howard (DFL-Richfield) of the old House District 50A, redistricting means new challenges.
The area that Howard would represent, should he be reelected, includes a sliver of Minneapolis, as well as the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Fort Snelling.
Gone from the new district is the east Bloomington area that was a part of House District 50A, which covered Richfield and Bloomington in roughly even split.
“For me personally, in a way, it’s bittersweet to lose my section of Bloomington constituents. I had really grown to like representing them and I had great relationships, although I kind of feel like treating it as once a representative, always a representative,” Howard said.
He is pleased, however, with the new maps and the new challenges he will face in learning his new district.
He looks forward most to representing the entirety of Richfield, he said, “and that is something the city, in the redistricting process, had testified in favor of – to be one whole legislative district, instead of being split up.”
He referred to his time as a councilmember in Richfield and how that experience representing the community was similar to the new House District 51A.
“When I was on the City Council, I was an at-large councilmember and represented the entire city,” he said. “I’m grateful to get that chance again. I feel good that I come into this new district with relationships and know-how.”
Howard said he’s looking forward to some old-fashioned in-person campaigning, a practice that fell out of favor recently because of the pandemic. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to door-knock this election,” he said.
Being seen and accessible will be important for Howard, especially in areas he would newly represent as a legislator.
“In general, I look forward to meeting new folks and making sure I’m accessible because it can be confusing when these lines change. It takes a while for folks to recognize who their new state rep is,” he said. “I think it’s incumbent on every state rep and senator to be proactive in introducing yourself to your constituents, so folks know how to find their state representatives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.