To the editor:
Some thoughts on the Richfield Ice Arena. We might do well to do some of the math on this project.
“Staff” listed 500,000 visitors to the ice arena each year, or about 1,370 per day. I don’t recall seeing these “visitors” or the revenue they brought to our local economy.
Users of this facility: Minnesota Magicians, Minnesota Youth Hockey, Adult Hockey Association, Richfield Rocks, Bloomington Richfield Hockey, DinoMights, St. Paul Figure Skating Club, Richfield High School Hockey (I didn’t know we had a team), Holy Angles Stars Hockey and ETS Performance.
Of the listed users, how many are Richfield residents? Let’s just say 200. That means that the city of Richfield ponies up $18,400 per Richfield resident user.
To be fair, let’s cut a check to each Richfield resident in the same amount.
That would only be $653,641,600. Yes, that’s $653 million or two-thirds of a billion dollars.
The city of Richfield should not be in the business of ice arenas, and it might be time to sell this asset/albatross.
How about this? If the $3.4 million is burning a hole in our pocket, let’s distribute that equally amongst our 2020 High School graduating class in college tuition or about $12,400 per student. It seems to me that would be a far greater cause for the greater good of our community.
Lastly, run this like a business. If indeed there are 500,000 users each year, a simple $7.63 restoration fee this next year will fit the bill. I would also suggest the inclusion of an accrual fee per-use for future needs––kind of a pay-as-you-go mentality. You can cut my numbers any way you want, but it still shows a “good old boys club” at our city’s expense. If the city leaders feel strongly about preserving this then loan the money, extract the restoration fee and repay the city. Again, as this is no longer a vital city need, and we should not subsidize its existence.
Chris Bowers
Richfield
