To the editor:
Death by gun in Minnesota averages 442 per year. It continues unchecked and community prevention efforts had to be slowed. Some U.S. schools are still performing active shooter drills, sometimes on Zoom.
Richfield leaders are making efforts to keep us safer.
City planning commission, managers, city council, and the community development director have been proactively discussing rezoning for firearm sales, repair, and related uses. At the July 26 work session, city councilmembers and staff discussed potential updates to the zoning regulations and verbiage. Existing regulations (C-2 and MU-R zones) include a minimum separation from residentially zoned property of 100 feet. Separation from schools, churches, day cares, public libraries, or government buildings is 300 feet, and a minimum separation of 1,000 feet is required from other gun businesses.
I encourage the work group to amend the zoning allowance to be identical for all entities listed above. Why should gun businesses be a minimum of 1,000 feet apart, but only 100 from a home?
Under consideration are “an alternative model that grants permission for incidental or online sales and prohibits business in which the primary focus is firearm sales” or “move all firearm sales/repair to a general retail model that is more permissive?”
State and federal laws determine an individual’s right to own a gun; zoning defines what types of properties (residential, commercial [e.g. gun and ammo sales], industrial) can co-exist in an area, aligning safety and wise usage.
I encourage the work group to also discuss zoning for retail online sales of gun parts or creation/sales of guns by 3D printer as part of incidental sales.
Regulations that deter arming teachers and law enforcement in schools and discouraging ghost and zip gun building in Richfield are needed.
No regulation or distance will keep us 100% safe from gun violence, but creating laws that refine arms sales/uses is a reasonable consideration Richfield deserves.
Diane Harayda
Richfield
