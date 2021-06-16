Rachel Lindholm, the city of Richfield’s sustainability specialist, will be the guest at the Richfield Disability Advocacy Partnership during the organization’s virtual Wednesday, June 23, meeting.
The meeting will be held 5-7 p.m. and Lindholm will be discussing how organized trash service will impact the disability community in Richfield.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit bit.ly/2RWrcF0.
Those who don’t have a computer may call in at 312-626-6799; the meeting ID is 883 7380 0385.
