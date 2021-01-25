Early Saturday morning fire at Burger King could have been worse
Thanks to the quick actions of an on-duty Richfield Police officer early last Saturday morning, a fire at the Burger King on West 66th Street was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters.
Richfield Fire Chief Mike Dobesh said the officer reported the fire at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 23.
That set the wheels in motion for Dobesh to call out the department’s “first alarm” group, which includes a response from all Richfield units, an engine and ladder truck from Bloomington, an engine from Edina, and an engine from the Metropolitan Airport Commission.
What they found on arrival was a fire that was still contained within an enclosure at the back of the building used for storing garbage.
“There was fire licking up the side of the building and there was significant smoke damage and charring on the stucco, but the fire never got inside the building,” Dobesh said.
There was smoke damage within the building, but it was minimized, he added.
Getting the fire knocked down was the first order of business for the fire crews, but once that was completed, they were concerned about any fire that may have gotten into the building between the floors, Dobesh said.
“That was our biggest challenge,” Dobesh said. “We call it extension of fire into the building and we wanted to make sure that it hadn’t extended. The building has a metal flashing that attaches to the building all around it between the first and second floor, so we wanted to make sure the fire hadn’t penetrated beneath that flashing and caused other problems.”
As for the fire’s cause, Dobesh said, “It was in the garbage area, so we’re going to list it as accidental. There was nothing of value that was lost. Had there been more damage inside the structure or anything like that we would have done a much deeper investigation. The reality is that this is an accidental fire. Typically, people don’t light garbage on fire to start a building on fire.”
It’s uncertain if and when the restaurant will be opened again, but Dobesh said the owners had been working with the public health department this past weekend to get the reopening process moving.
Dobesh said that without the alert officer making the timely call, this fire could have been much worse.
“Thanks to that officer who made the call and got the wheels in motion,” he said. “We had a quick response from all our auto aid partners and it all worked out very well.”
