What began as online Mario Kart fun evolved into unique challenges
Folks have found some unique ways to pass the time over the last year during the pandemic.
A group of eight friends started with a Nintendo Switch and nightly online games, including rounds of Mario Kart, before exploding into the Quarantine Games.
“We had a blast,” said organizer Craig Heien of Richfield, who knows a thing or two about challenges after helping find the last two St. Paul Winter Carnival medallions. “The girls had their own league and the guys did it over Zoom. That was a blast a couple of times but we were excluding some people.”
After brainstorming more inclusive ideas, Heinen and his wife Dana decided trivia would be perfect. “It’s something everyone can take part in and we came up with the questions and answers like TriviaMafia,” said Heinen, who kept everything organized on a Google spreadsheet, including who received first, second and third places each week. Dana enjoys woodworking and crafted a trophy for first place. They began with a Friday or Saturday evening every other weekend and the Heiens did a vast majority of the organizing for smooth competition.
As they devised more challenges and competitions over the months, the crowd continued to grow to nearly 40 participants by March 2021. They never had a clue of what the next challenge would be.
“We just had fun with it, we’re not going to make people do it,” Heinen said. They averaged 20-22 people on any given day, going up to 35 people. “After the first week, we had a lot of feedback wondering if we can do it again. We asked around and people seemed to enjoy it.”
As interest grew, Heinen created a Facebook group and slowly added things to the competition like tracking points by competition, teasers for trivia categories and more.
One of his friends is a graphic designer and came up with the idea of a Candyland-type board to keep track of who was vaccinated, which was completed by the end of May.
To help bring the games to a reasonable conclusion, Heinen said they created a playoff format with the top 12 scorers for the final event, which was a medallion hunt in the Twin Cities.
The group wrapped up Quarantine Games with a closing ceremony party at a friend’s place in Prior Lake. To help cover the cost of the final ceremony party, every time someone was vaccinated, participants would add $5 to a pot. “It was a real sense of returning to normalcy for us to all get together,” Heinen said.
Avid treasure hunters Josh and Amy Ellingson won the final treasure hunt, along with their son Ben.
More than Mario Kart
Another friend organized Family Feud and Heinen worked on Wheel of Fortune.
Once they established a points system to keep track of who led event-by-event, the competition was elevated to personalized challenges. One was guessing how long it would take one of the friend’s dogs to run the 40-yard dash. The closest guess got extra points.
One of the more intense individual challenges for Heinen was predicting the time it would take Heinen to complete a series of ice hockey drills at Augsburg Park. “Another friend is a hockey player so we went to Augsburg Park and he painted circles on the ice and laid out a drill,” he said.
Another was an educated-guess challenge to see how far Heinen could begin sliding into second base on a softball field and still make it to the base. “Dana did the videotaping and this was all very much in our group of friends to take some guesses on how it would play out,” Heinen said. The winning distance was farther than anyone thought.
Background
The core group of friends goes back to college days in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, while other friendships go back to high school.
“A large part of this stemmed from wanting to find a way to stay in touch after college,” Heinen said. “A big piece of this wasn’t necessarily the Quarantine Games but we’re in our early 30s, we easily go into our 1 1/2 year routines without seeing each other.”
Before quarantine, the group did the typical stuff like softball during the summer and broomball during the winter at Taft Park in Richfield. Once they started meeting up on Zoom or Google Hangouts, they were able to include friends from Wisconsin, Michigan and New York. “We saw them more regularly during quarantine than we did before the pandemic,” Heinen said. Another benefit was reaching out to friend’s parents they hadn’t seen for years.
As for what is next for the group and games in the future, Heinen said they’ve talked about keeping the trivia going perhaps around Christmastime as a way to connect with families and friends over Zoom with Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune.
(Submitted photo)
To keep track of who was vaccinated from the group, their head would appear on the Candy Land-style game board.
Treasure chest at the end of the medallion hunt finale for Quarantine Games.
Ben Ellingson, son of Josh and Amy Ellingson, poses with the winning medallion to end the Quarantine Games finale.
Part of a medallion mini hunt was finding this medallion encased in ice at Bancroft Park in Richfield.
“Puzzles” trivia trophy for the Christmas winner.
