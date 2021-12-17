With January and Wollmuth back from state run, Spartans have another chance to be special
Two games into the boys basketball season Richfield found itself taking a 10-day quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test.
Looking for a third consecutive section title, Spartans coach Omar McMillan believes this team has the opportunity to be special with a renewed focus on defense with a more interchangeable bench. McMillan stressed the bench might not be more talented than in recent years but the makeup of who is on the bench will lend itself to being more interchangeable.
Senior guard Mitchell January is back to help run the offense along with 6-foot-7 post Jaden Wollmuth aiming to replicate or improve on last year’s run to the Class AAA state semifinals.
Three seniors ready to step into the spotlight more this season include guards Jaedyn Patterson, Ejnar Hewitt and Bryce Joerger. Freshman CJ Armstrong will be another valuable contributor in his first varsity season.
1-1 start
The Spartans opened by splitting a pair of home games starting with a 73-67 loss to Minneapolis Southwest on Dec. 4 before hosting Nicollet Avenue rival Kennedy the following Saturday (Dec. 11) this time pulling out a 65-57 win.
“We always have a good game against Kennedy being our up-the-street rival and I consider Coach [Jamin] Cook a little brother to me,” McMillan said as they opened a 34-25 halftime lead on the Eagles in front of an impressive crowd.
January and Wollmuth led the way with 26 and 21 points, respectively while Patterson was the other Spartan to finish in double-digits with 12 points. Armstrong and Hewitt contributed a bucket each.
Against the Lakers, McMillan said the shots didn’t fall as they did against Kennedy down the stretch and in the end, proved to be the difference.
“Coach Sheldon is another good friend and they have a pretty good team over there but I felt we should’ve won the game,” McMillan said. “We had some key mistakes down the stretch like not making free throws.”
Southwest led 38-36 at the break and edged Richfield 35-31 in the second half thanks to 23 points from Preston Engen who was also a standout football player this fall and 17 points from Thomas Elias.
Richfield countered with 21 points from Wollmuth, 20 points from January and 12 points from Patterson as the Spartans picked up points from eight different players.
“Our goal over the last few years is to play 10 players and this year they are more interchangeable than in the past,” McMillan said as bench depth was a key point from summer and fall workouts. “And now we are fortunate to see those results. We were able to make our two-state runs only playing 5-6 guys but that is not ideal, we want to play 9-10 guys. They were really good last year but didn’t have that extra stuff we needed.”
This summer the coaching staff focused on two hours of practice Monday-Thursday for what McMillan described as “skills and drills” sessions to hopefully set the blueprints of what a varsity practice looks and feels like so when the next generation is ready to leap, it isn’t so overwhelming.
McMillan said they had between 60-70 kids between seventh-12 grades represented, “I think it really paid off for us because we have some up-and-coming players that will help our program.”
As a result, interest in the program overall is high with a freshman team filled with middle-schoolers (seventh-ninth grade).
“Everybody will come out when you are winning but they don’t see the work you put in to get that result,” McMillan said. “I’ve been trying to put this same atmosphere in place since I took over. The matter of success comes down to how many buy into the process. Early on at Richfield families and players weren’t buying into the summer workouts and the results were what they were. Once we got to 90% participation is when we started to blossom and got that trust in there early. By the time the season began it is a lot less teaching and more coaching.”
He anticipates more teaching over the next few years to help get the program to the level it currently is coming off two state tournament appearances.
With the 10-day pause to the in-person activities, McMillan and the coaching staff are working overtime to stay in contact with the players and families to make sure everyone stays healthy and is up-to-date with scouting reports or just having conversations regularly.
“The biggest thing is this is bigger than basketball,” McMillan said. “We want to stay connected with them, make sure they are healthy and safe, and see how we can help them to make sure things are going well – support them at a distance. Of course, this would be more detrimental to the season the later it happens so we are fortunate from that standpoint.”
A Dec. 18 game at St. Paul Harding will be rescheduled. The Dec. 22 game against Minneapolis Edison is canceled. It was part of a jamboree event at Hamline University.
If all goes to plan, Richfield will hit the court running after Christmas at another showcase event, organized by The Breakdown at Concordia University-St. Paul on Dec. 29-30. The Spartans will face South St. Paul at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 in a rematch of a wild 93-90 Section 3AAA final played at a raucous Packers gym in March and return to the same gym to face a strong Benilde-St. Margaret’s the next day, time to be determined.
Richfield will face Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) as part of the Border Battle hosted by Minneapolis North on Saturday, Jan. 22. The game is set to start at 12:15 p.m. during a full day of games.
Next level
McMillan has seen the level of basketball played in Minnesota and believes plenty of college-caliber players are being overlooked.
“To play Devil’s Advocate here, the last three years have left these kids frustrated and stressed because if you are not Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren, or Tre Holloman you aren’t even looked at,” McMillan said. “I think my players got overlooked with the things they were able to do. Mitchell is underrated. Jaden is one of the best big men in the state with close to 20 double-doubles in the last two years. Ejnar is a double-edged sword because he is the best 97-seated defense in the state. But who is coming to watch that? He should be the best defensive player of the year.”
January plans to play football at Drake University in Des Moines next season.
McMillan believes January wanted to play college basketball and would’ve been capable with the right program. The goal with his family is to get into a good school. Drake made their offer along with a couple of other schools.
Recent graduates have caught on with college programs: Isaiah Casey Hammond at St. Olaf and Jeff Moore at the College of St. Scholastica. Lamar Grayson is the leading scorer (12.3 points per game) at Bay College (11-2) in Escanaba, Michigan.
McMillan reiterated how success goes beyond around wins and losses on the court. “It’s about how many come back to support us after graduating and when they do that, we feel we touched their lives,” he said. “When they graduate then go to college and come back that’s like a $1 million bonus right there.”
Remaining schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Dec. 28 vs. South St. Paul (Concordia St. Paul) 6 p.m.
Dec. 29 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Concordia St. Paul) TBD
Jan. 4 at Mound Westonka
Jan. 7 vs. St. Anthony
Jan. 11 at Holy Angels (TBD)
Jan. 14 vs. Brooklyn Center
Jan. 18 at Columbia Heights (TBD)
Jan. 21 vs. DeLaSalle
Jan. 22 vs. Eau Claire (Minneapolis North) Boarder Battle
Jan. 25 at Fridley 6 p.m.
Jan. 28 vs. Minnehaha Academy
Jan. 31 at Tartan
Feb. 1 at St. Anthony
Feb. 4 vs. Holy Angels
Feb. 8 at Brooklyn Center
Feb. 10 vs. Columbia Heights
Feb. 15 at DeLaSalle (TBD)
Feb. 18 vs. Fridley
Feb. 22 vs. St. Thomas Academy
Feb. 25 at Twin Cities Academy
Feb. 26 vs. Hutchinson 2 p.m.
