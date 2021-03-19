Richfield, Bloomington, collaborate with national experts on planning efforts
Consider the Portland Avenue and I-494 intersection, also known as the Portland Gateway.
How should that area be redeveloped?
The cities of Richfield and Bloomington are focusing on that issue together, having applied for a Congress for New Urbanism grant. The cities hosted a virtual kickoff for the Portland Legacy Project Feb. 24.
The collaborating cities see the area as aging and are seeking ways to “create attractive, vibrant places that better serve their neighborhoods and changing demographics,” the cities state on a web page describing their efforts.
Developed in the 1950s and 1960s, many of the buildings in the area are old with limited parking and poor access, city officials say.
The project’s web page states: “While there is a significant amount of nearby housing, the area lacks safe, comfortable routes for pedestrians and bicyclists and is lacking in landscaping or other amenities. Key objectives are to make the area more attractive, create a sense of identity, and improve pedestrian and bicycle safety and access to nearby parks and businesses.”
In addition to tapping local experts from the two cities, Congress for New Urbanism also brings in national experts who provide pro-bono assistance with design and consulting services.
Melissa Poehlman, Richfield’s assistant director of community development, explained in an email, “CNU Legacy Projects are generally done in conjunction with the Annual Congress, which was scheduled for the Twin Cities in 2020.”
Though COVID complicated the process, Poehlman noted that all groups involved have worked to move ahead with the project, which will bring “the expertise of CNU members (architects, planners, developers, engineers).
These planners, designers, engineers offer their time and expertise free of charge and are assigned to a project by CNU,” Poehlman stated.
To that end, TSW, a multi-disciplinary firm based in Atlanta, along with Toole Design, a firm with a Twin Cities office, have been tagged to lend their services and expertise for the local project.
City staff continue to reach out to residents and business owners to gather ideas and strategies that might be considered for the area around Portland Avenue between 77th Street and American Boulevard.
In addition to improving transit through the intersection, city officials also believe this is an opportunity to improve the appearance, safety and vitality of the area.
After the Feb. 24 kickoff, Poehlman wrote that the cities are encouraged.
“Approximately 70 people registered for our virtual kickoff meeting,” she wrote. “Obviously everyone would prefer to hold these events in person, but we were pleasantly surprised by the amount of interest and the conversation that we were able to have via the virtual platform. I believe the number of people who actually logged in was closer to 50, but hopefully this group will help us to spread the word about the online tools available and even more people will participate in the coming weeks.”
By visiting bloomingtonmn.gov/plan/portland-legacy, participants will find interactive activities available in multiple languages via Google Translate. “So, hopefully everyone who is interested will be able to participate,” Poehlman wrote.
There are also two major planned projects helping to drive the planning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to study and evaluate the interchange.
In addition, planning for the D Line Bus Rapid Transit is also underway.
Two D-Line transit stops are planned in the area – the first on American Boulevard just east of Portland Avenue and the other at 77th Street in Richfield.
“This presents a unique opportunity to improve the streetscape, enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety, and create a major gateway entrance to Bloomington and Richfield,” the project’s web page states.
Online engagement
The cutoff date for the project’s online engagement component is March 24.
“As feedback continues to come in, the cities and design team will work to synthesize that information and identify key practices for future public and private investment,” Poehlman wrote.
It is expected, she said, that a draft report will be presented to the Richfield and Bloomington city councils in April and it will be prepared the for a presentation at this year’s virtual Congress for New Urbanism (cnu.org/cnu29) on May 19-21.
“The hope is that this report will help the communities to identify necessary changes to our regulations (zoning codes) and that it will help in the continued discussions surrounding the design and priorities of the transportation network in this area,” Poehlman added.
Contact information
• Bloomington - Julie Farnham, Senior Planner: jfarnham@bloomingtonmn.gov, 952-563-4739
• Richfield - Melissa Poehlman, Assistant Community Development Director: mpoehlman@richfieldmn.gov, 612-861-9766
• Project website - bloomingtonmn.gov/plan/portland-legacy, cnu.org/cnu29
