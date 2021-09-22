For Sept. 8-14, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 8 - Officers responded to the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway on a report of shoplifting. A 20-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested.
A 23-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for domestic assault after officers responded to the intersection of 66th Street West and Penn Avenue South on a report of a domestic assault.
Sept. 9 - A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of 77th Street East, where seven vehicles were stolen out of a lot throughout the day. Four were recovered.
The theft of multiple packages was reported on the 6300 block of DuPont Avenue South.
Sept. 10 - A vehicle from a car dealership on the 500 block of 77th Street West was reported stolen.
Officers responded to the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South on the report of a person with a gun. A boy showed others a firearm he had in his possession.
The juvenile was arrested for being in possession of a stolen gun.
Officers located a vehicle used in a gun-pointing incident. The occupants were detained and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to take custody.
Sept. 11 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Sept. 12 - An officer recognized a man on foot on the 6200 block of Penn Avenue South and determined he had a gross misdemeanor warrant for carrying a pistol without a permit. The man was arrested without incident.
The man had left a 7-month-old alone at his nearby apartment. The child’s mother was contacted and returned to care for the child.
Sept. 13 - A grass fire was reported on the 300 block of 77th Street West. A 25-year-old Woodbury man was arrested for setting a wildfire.
Sept. 14 - A phone and money were stolen by two unknown men who entered the residence of the victim on the 7500 block of Aldrich Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
