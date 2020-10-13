For Sept. 30-Oct. 6, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 30 - Richfield Police responded to the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South on the report of a robbery at gunpoint incident. The victim said she was attempting to purchase a car online. She had gone to the bank and obtained cash for purchase with the suspects in their vehicle. While in the parking lot the woman suspect was “cleaning” the car of her property when two men approached her with guns and demanded her purse and cash.
A man was arrested for second-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession following a traffic stop at the intersection of Diagonal Boulevard and Cedar Avenue South.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported on the 6600 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of 78th Street East for a shoplifter who left the store. The man, a 28-year-old Minneapolis resident, was located and cited for misdemeanor theft.
Two abandoned dufflebags located under a tree on the 1700 block of 78th Street East were located by officers.
A package was reported stolen from the 6200 block of Sheridan Avenue South.
The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A theft from a business was reported on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 600 block of 66th Street East.
Oct. 2 - A burglary was reported on the 6700 block of 11th Avenue South.
A domestic assault was reported at the intersection of 76th Street West and Knox Avenue South.
Theft was reported from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Bryant Avenue South.
A black backpack was recovered by an officer on the 7600 block of Colfax Avenue South.
Two Minneapolis men and an Eden Prairie man were arrested on the 500 block of 67th Street East after officers recovered a stolen vehicle. One Minneapolis man is an 18-year-old and the other is 21. The Eden Prairie man is a 22-year-old.
The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6400 block of Penn Avenue South.
An intoxicated woman whose fall on the 800 block of 65th Street resulted in lacerations to her head, was transported to the hospital.
Oct. 3 - A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI following a crash on the 500 block of 66th Street East.
Officers were dispatched to a business located on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway on the report of shoplifting that had just occurred.
Officers located the suspects in the area and determined they used fraudulent cards, stole from the business, and had narcotics and felony warrants.
The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of 10th Avenue South.
A person was reported missing on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue South.
Following a traffic stop on the 400 block of 66th Street West for speeding, the driver was arrested for DWI. Officers searched the vehicle and located two handguns, one of which was stolen. Three people were arrested – a 23-year-old East Bethel man and two 23-year-old Minneapolis men.
Oct. 4 - A number of political signs were stolen along Logan Avenue South.
Theft was reported on the 1000 block of 78th Street West.
Oct. 5 - Two men were arrested following the report of a vehicle hitting a garage on the 6500 block of 13th Avenue South. Arrested were a 58-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 53-year-old Minneapolis man.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South on the report of a fight. A man was transported to the hospital for a slash wound on his left cheek.
Oct. 6 - A 48-year-old Richfield man was arrested for spitting on another man on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue South. Officers were responding to a noise complaint.
Theft of a vehicle was reported on the 6400 block of Richfield Parkway.
Auto parts were reported stolen on the 6800 block of Pillsbury Avenue South.
— Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
